The U.S. Coast Guard has acknowledged that a 2021 call about missing British woman Sarm Heslop was not recorded, but said the faulty system was subsequently replaced.
Heslop had been living and working aboard the catamaran Siren Song, owned by her boyfriend, Bane, when he reported her missing in the early hours of Monday, March 8, 2021.
A call was made directly to the Coast Guard, but it was not recorded, Lt. Cmdr. John Beal of the 7th Coast Guard District Public Affairs Office said Thursday, two days after Heslop’s family issued a statement on the second anniversary of her disappearance questioning the local investigation, and noting that a 911 call had not been recorded.
“We do not have a recording of the call to the Coast Guard. Our digital voice recording equipment is typically designed to save content for at least 30 days, and then it either deletes or over-writes with new memory after 90 days,” Beal said in the statement. “However, I learned that the system in use at the time was faulty and did not record the call. That system has since been upgraded, and despite the voice recording not being available for me to provide, the lack of a recording in real-time would not have affected the Coast Guard’s ability to respond to the initial report.”
On Tuesday, two years after her disappearance, and in reference to her boyfriend, Heslop’s family issued a statement noting “the 911 call made by Ryan Bane to the US coast guards [sic] on the morning she went missing was never recorded, ‘due to a fault in the system.’”
The 911 system is administered by the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency, while the U.S. Coast Guard is a branch of the military.
“Calls to 911 do not go to the Coast Guard,” VITEMA spokesman Erik Ackerson said in an email Tuesday, in response to questions from The Daily News. “All 911 calls are received by USVI ECC – Emergency Communication Centers. On the day of this event, all calls to 911 were recorded and the STT 911 ECC was fully functional.”
Beal said Thursday that a 911 call “goes to a 911 dispatcher or operator who would have to relay the call to a local Coast Guard operations center. However, there was a telephone call made directly to the Coast Guard operations center in San Juan and it was not recorded due to the aforementioned system malfunction that was since corrected through replacement.”
Beal reiterated that the 911 system is separate, and “if a 911 call was made, then it would have routed to a local law enforcement operator because the 911 emergency system does not dial the Coast Guard.”
He added that boaters are urged to notify the Coast Guard via radio if someone goes missing on the water.
“For maritime emergencies on U.S. waters, we strongly encourage boaters to notify the Coast Guard immediately via VHF radio on channel 16, and to provide their GPS location and the nature of the emergency. VHF Channel 16 is an international hailing and distress frequency, is receivable by any marine band radio and is monitored 24/7 by the Coast Guard. This is the best way to ensure Coast Guard units can respond as quickly as possible,” Beal said.
A reward for anyone with information that leads to a significant breakthrough in the case is being offered and anyone with information about Heslop’s whereabouts is urged to call the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
