Capt. Gregory Magee has relieved Capt. Eric King as the Commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan, which is responsible for forces in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as Coast Guard operations in the Eastern Caribbean, according to a recent news release.
“I cannot think of a better place and time to serve our nation,” Magee said during a ceremony Wednesday, according to the release. “Almost 30 years ago, my father served as the Commander of Coast Guard Greater Antilles Section, known today as Sector San Juan. It is an honor to have the opportunity to follow his footsteps. Having served the last two years as the deputy of this outstanding Sector, I look forward to leading our Coast Guard women and men as we continue to build new relationships, strengthen existing partnerships, maximize our operational readiness, and safeguard our nation’s southernmost maritime border.”