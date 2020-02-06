Crewmembers of the Coast Guard Cutter Bear (WMEC-901) offload 3,086 pounds of cocaine Tuesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico Feb. 4, 2020. The drugs were seized following two separate interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by the Coast Guard and the United Kingdom Royal Navy Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, which resulted in the detention of nine smugglers.Crewmembers of the Coast Guard Cutter Bear (WMEC-901) offload 3,086 pounds of cocaine Tuesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico Feb. 4, 2020. The drugs were seized following two separate interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by the Coast Guard and the United Kingdom Royal Navy Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, which resulted in the detention of nine smugglers.
SAN JUAN — The Coast Guard, United Kingdom Royal Navy and U.S. law enforcement partners seized 3,086 pounds of cocaine and detained nine suspected smugglers in two separate incidents in the Caribbean Sea Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, the agency announced Tuesday.
The seized drug shipments are estimated to have a wholesale value of more than $46.2 million.
