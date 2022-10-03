Missing woman

A helicopter in search of missing woman flies over waters  over Johnson's Reef off Trunk Bay, St. John. Mariners are asked to keep a lookout and report any possible sightings around the area of Lovango Cay, Leinster Bay, Hawksnest, and Mary's Point.

 Photo by ANDREA MILAM

The U.S. Coast Guard and St. Thomas Rescue are assisting in the search for a 30-year-old woman who may be adrift after a marine incident in the British Virgin Islands, and mariners are asked to keep a lookout and report any possible sightings.

The woman went missing in the waters off Tortola Sunday, and Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said that U.S. authorities received a request for assistance Monday morning.