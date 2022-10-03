The U.S. Coast Guard and St. Thomas Rescue are assisting in the search for a 30-year-old woman who may be adrift after a marine incident in the British Virgin Islands, and mariners are asked to keep a lookout and report any possible sightings.
The woman went missing in the waters off Tortola Sunday, and Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said that U.S. authorities received a request for assistance Monday morning.
"Our helicopter is currently searching and assisting, looking for a 30-year-old woman," Castrodad said. "The search area where we're currently involved is north of St. John and west of Tortola."
Castrodad said authorities in the British Virgin Islands are leading the investigation into the underlying incident that occurred Sunday.
According to information from St. Thomas Rescue, "mariners are requested to maintain a sharp lookout for a person in the water" around the area of Lovango Cay, Leinster Bay, Hawksnest, and Mary's Point.
If you observe any persons or objects in the water, call 911 or 787-289-2041.