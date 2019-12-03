The crew of a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter from Air Station Borinquen rescues two kayakers on Sunday in waters just of Ocean Park Beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The two men, tourists from the U.S. mainland, relayed a distress call to 911 by using a smart watch. They reported being in the water for several hours without life jackets after both kayaks had sunk after taking on water.
Photo by RICARDO CASTRODAD /U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 7 PADET SAN JUAN
SAN JUAN — The Coast Guard is warning beachgoers and boaters to heed high-surf and small craft advisories in effect through today after two kayers were rescued in waters just off Ocean Park Beach in San Juan.
“The kayakers are very fortunate to have survived,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Hornbruch, an Air Station Borinquen aviation survival technician, in a press release issued Monday.
