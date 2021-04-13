A stench emanating from a Coca-Cola warehouse in Frenchtown is so powerful that the next door neighbors keep their windows closed, they recently told The Daily News.
It’s not uncommon for people in this tightly packed community to live cheek-to-jowl and Dora Cerge has shared a boundary line with the Coca-Cola warehouse here for 15 years.
“The odor is so terrible, it smells dead, rotten. It makes you nauseous,” she said.
According to her and surrounding neighbors, workers have been coming periodically to the warehouse and disposing of something that creates a smelly brown liquid when they spray down the area. The odor from the liquid, which runs down the driveway and across the road, is gut-wrenching and takes days to dissipate.
“It has smelled like this for months. In the past few months the smell has been everywhere. The neighbors below me feel like they’re ready to move out,” Cerge said.
Efforts to call the company, owned since January 2018 by CC1 Companies, were useless, they said.
The Daily News met Cerge near the warehouse on March 30, and her grandchildren who were visiting for the day held their noses and said, “It stinks.”
Long-time residents say the Coca-Cola facility has been there for 30 to 40 years, but under the previous owner, the employees used Clorox to drown out the scent when they washed it down.
Although they still see the occasional container arriving at the warehouse, CC1 spokeswoman Lilliam Rodriguez Lopes said it has not been used since the COVID pandemic started a year ago.
“It is not a functioning warehouse, but we want to maintain it,” Lopes said recently. “So on March 18 or 19 they pressure-washed the floor. It had not been cleaned in several decades, so a lot of dirt came out of the warehouse. It wasn’t a hazardous liquid, it was dirty water.”
The pressure washing occurred only once, Lopes said, and the warehouse, which used to store soft drinks and other beverages, is now empty.
The CC1 spokeswoman said she sent a general manager, Hugo Vasquez, to the warehouse to make sure it’s cleaned out.
Vasquez will be removing bags of garbage that have been collecting outside the warehouse this weekend, she said.