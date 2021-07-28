Two men serving lengthy prison sentences for their roles in a St. Thomas cocaine trafficking ring have asked a federal judge to throw out their convictions, arguing that they were denied a fair trial.
Gerald Mercer and Germaine Hall were convicted alongside several others including former Government House security officer Neal Chesterfield, who conspired to move hundreds of pounds of cocaine through King Airport on St. Thomas between 2014 and 2016.
In a new filing in U.S. District Court, Mercer claims he was on a cruise at the time of an alleged meeting about a drug deal, and his defense attorney failed to present evidence of that alibi at trial.
Mercer argued that “there is a reasonable probability that had counsel presented the available exculpatory evidence — as Mr. Mercer requested — the jury’s verdict would have been different.”
The oversight is so egregious, Mercer claims, that the court must vacate his sentence and grant him a new trial, “where such evidence may be presented.”
Hall filed a similar motion, arguing that his attorney improperly advised him not to take the stand at trial and testify in his own defense.
Hall claimed there’s a likelihood that had he been allowed to testify, “the jury’s verdict would have been different,” and therefore the sentence must be vacated “and the matter rest for new trial, where such evidence may be heard.”
Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller issued an order Monday, pointing out procedural flaws with their pro se filings and giving both men until Sept. 27 to indicate to the court how they want to proceed.
If the defendants do not respond with the necessary documents, the court will rule on the motions as filed.
The drug conspiracy case began when Chesterfield was arrested at King Airport in September 2016, carrying a bag with 18 bricks of cocaine weighing a total of 22 kilograms — nearly 50 pounds — and almost $27,000 in cash.
He initially told federal agents that he’d mistakenly picked up someone else’s bag, but quickly confessed and agreed to provide details of the conspiracy to investigators and testify against other co-defendants.
In court, Chesterfield described how he was first approached in 2011 by childhood friend Mercer, a fellow law enforcement officer in the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources. Mercer convinced him to use his credentials as a security officer in the V.I. Governor’s Office to smuggle cocaine past Transportation Security Administration officials at the airport for transport to the mainland.
Mercer ended up being squeezed out of his own drug ring by a woman named Nilda Morton, and retaliated by tipping federal authorities to Chesterfield’s presence at the airport in 2016, triggering the arrest of his former friend and the lengthy investigation that followed. Mercer’s tip led to a cascade of arrests in a case dubbed “Smuggler Smash” by law enforcement. The investigation led to the 22 convictions, including four airline employees, and the forfeiture of more than $2 million.
The court imposed prison sentences ranging from 30 months to 16 years, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Delia Smith received a national award for her work prosecuting the case.
Chesterfield, 44, was sentenced in 2018 to serve 70 months, or nearly six years, in prison. He is scheduled to be released from an Orlando residential reentry management facility on Aug. 23, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Hall, 44, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison, and is scheduled to be released in 2028.
Mercer, 45, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute between 50 and 150 kilograms of cocaine, and sentenced to nearly 16 years. He is scheduled for release in 2032.
Mercer has unsuccessfully appealed his conviction once before, and the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court affirmed the District Court’s sentence in July 2020.