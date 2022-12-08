One of three men convicted of participating in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy that ended in a shootout with federal agents on St. John was sentenced Tuesday to more than eight years in prison.
United States Attorney Delia Smith announced that Joan Morales Nolasco, 37, of the Dominican Republic, was sentenced to 101 months in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy.
Nolasco pleaded guilty to cocaine conspiracy and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug conspiracy in March, and testified against co-defendant Samuel Pena Columna at his trial in September.
Prosecutors presented evidence that Pena had been working as an informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration while trafficking cocaine with Nolasco and others, including Rammer Guerrero-Morales.
Guerrero-Morales also pleaded guilty in March, and is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 21.
Pena is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 19.
The case began on Sept. 25, 2019, when Nolasco and Guerrer-Morales were involved in a shootout with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents who were staking out a beach in Haulover Bay known to be used for smuggling.
Pena had driven the men with over $1.1 million to conduct a 100-kilogram cocaine transaction with traffickers from Tortola, British Virgin Islands, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
During closing arguments of Pena’s trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Payne told jurors that Pena’s co-conspirators had testified they’d made similar drug deals before, but that night didn’t go according to plan.
“It broke bad. It broke real bad,” Payne said.
When the shootout began, Pena drove off with the two other men — who remain at large and were referred to at trial only by the nicknames Pena used for them, “Flaco” and “Jota” — and they got away with the $1 million.
Meanwhile, a federal agent was shot twice in the shoulder and leg.
Guerrero-Morales was also shot and injured during the shootout and his cousin, Nolasco, escaped to the Dominican Republic but was subsequently extradited and charged in September 2021.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Smith said Guerrero-Morales was “severely wounded which resulted in the loss of his leg.”
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.