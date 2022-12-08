One of three men convicted of participating in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy that ended in a shootout with federal agents on St. John was sentenced Tuesday to more than eight years in prison.

United States Attorney Delia Smith announced that Joan Morales Nolasco, 37, of the Dominican Republic, was sentenced to 101 months in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.