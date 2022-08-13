71c93534-bb75-11ec-90ac-00163ec2aa77

The shuttered Limetree Bay Refinery on St. Croix.

 Daily News file photo

The new owners of St. Croix’s refinery provided an update Friday on the pile of petroleum coke that has been smoldering for over a week.

Since an alarm went off at the refinery early on the morning of Aug. 4, crews have been keeping the fuel doused with water, and that work is ongoing, according to a statement from Fermin Rodriguez, vice-president and managing director of Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.

