The new owners of St. Croix’s refinery provided an update Friday on the pile of petroleum coke that has been smoldering for over a week.
Since an alarm went off at the refinery early on the morning of Aug. 4, crews have been keeping the fuel doused with water, and that work is ongoing, according to a statement from Fermin Rodriguez, vice-president and managing director of Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.
“Water has been applied 24 hours a day and the temperature readings inside the coke dome are being monitored to ensure entry by personnel is safe. A team of 25 personnel are assigned to the Coke Dome at the site, including specialized emergency response personnel,” according to Rodriguez.
“Heavy equipment is being utilized to move the petroleum coke material inside the dome so the water can reach below the surface of the pile to safely suppress the smoldering petroleum coke. To keep all employees safe, the process must be done at a slow, controlled pace,” he added.
Rodriguez explained that petroleum coke is a solid fuel resembling charcoal.
“When stored in a dry, warm area for a period, smoldering can occur, releasing heat without fire. Port Hamilton continues to monitor the air near the coke dome and at the fence line of the facility and has not detected any air quality health impacts,” according to the statement. “Port Hamilton is communicating with the Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and sharing routine updates.”
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. and DPNR spokesman Jamal Nielsen have not responded to questions from The Daily News about the situation at the idled refinery.
The material was leftover from the brief but disastrous 2021 restart under former owners Limetree Bay Refinery, which resulted in an emergency shutdown by the EPA after surrounding neighborhoods were repeatedly sprayed with oil mist and noxious gas.
In response to questions from The Daily News, the EPA said Friday that they are investigating the smoldering fuel pile.
“In the coming days, EPA will send Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation a detailed letter requesting specific additional information about the nature and status of the smoldering coke pile at the refinery on St. Croix and the company’s response to this incident,” according to a statement provided by EPA spokesman John Senn.
“In response to a previous inquiry from EPA, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation reported that the coke pile was still smoldering and that the company was taking steps to address the incident,” according to the EPA statement.
Port Hamilton did not notify the public about the situation for several days, and the company distributed a brief press release on Aug. 7.
The fuel was left because Limetree Bay entered bankruptcy and did not have the funds to complete the refinery cleaning and shutdown process before Port Hamilton took over.
One of Port Hamilton’s chief principals, Charles Chambers, testified at a Senate committee hearing in March that Port Hamilton intends to restart the refinery in 2023, but the EPA has not yet signed off on those plans.
In March, the EPA sent Port Hamilton a letter asking for information about “past and future changes to processes and emission units at the refinery,” and Senn said Friday that Port Hamilton recently provided a response to that inquiry.
“EPA is currently reviewing this information and will respond as appropriate. PHRT claimed its response to be confidential business information,” Senn said.
