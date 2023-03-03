Virgin Islanders have been pulling extra blankets and sweatshirts out of storage and bundling up against chilly evening temperatures, with overnight lows dipping into the 60s.

“The winds have been a bit more northeasterly so that kind of brings that cold air mass from north of us, and also a factor would be clearer skies these past few nights,” said meteorologist Manual Ramos of the National Weather Service in San Juan.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.