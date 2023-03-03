Virgin Islanders have been pulling extra blankets and sweatshirts out of storage and bundling up against chilly evening temperatures, with overnight lows dipping into the 60s.
“The winds have been a bit more northeasterly so that kind of brings that cold air mass from north of us, and also a factor would be clearer skies these past few nights,” said meteorologist Manual Ramos of the National Weather Service in San Juan.
Clouds help trap and hold in warm air, so “cloudiness results in warmer temperatures a bit,” Ramos said Thursday.
When skies are clear, “the radiation from the islands or anything over the water just goes out into space, basically,” Ramos said.
The National Weather Service uses data collected at the territory’s two airports. On Wednesday, there was a maximum of 83 degrees and a minimum of 68 recorded at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix, and a high of 83 degrees and a low of 70 at King Airport on St. Thomas, Ramos said.
Temperatures on St. Thomas dropped to 67 degrees Tuesday, matching the record minimum temperature set for that date in 1953.
But the recent cool weather is still nowhere near the overall records for minimum temperatures in the territory.
The lowest temperature ever recorded at King Airport on St. Thomas was 60 degrees on two days in March 1972, Ramos said.
The lowest temperature ever recorded in the territory was 51 degrees, and that record was set at Anna’s Hope on St. Croix on Jan. 31, 1954, according to information posted on the National Weather Service website.
That kind of low temperature “is very unusual,” and air masses blowing 50-degree temperatures across the territory would be a “very extreme situation,” Ramos said.
The mountains of Puerto Rico have recorded lower temperatures, with the record minimum of 40 degrees recorded in 1911 and 1966. The highest temperature ever recorded in Puerto Rico is 104 degrees on Mona Island in 1996, but that figure is under review, according to the National Weather Service.
“If found to be invalid, the next highest temperature is 100 degrees,” recorded on August 21, 2003 at Ponce, according to the National Weather Service.
The maximum temperature ever recorded in the Virgin Islands was 99 degrees, which occurred on July 31, 1988 in Cruz Bay on St. John, and on two occasions in 1994 and 1996 at King Airport on St. Thomas, according to the National Weather Service website.
Ramos said the cooler weather isn’t unusual, and “this time of year we also get either cold fronts or cold front remnants that also bring cold air masses.”
Ramos said winds are expected to shift in the coming days, blowing from a more southeasterly direction, bringing warmer air from the tropics and slightly higher temperatures.
