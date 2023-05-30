TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Police Commissioner Mark Collins is appealing to residents for assistance in restoring “calm and peace” after the territory’s fourth homicide on Saturday, and a shooting incident Sunday night that left one person injured.
The homicide victim has been identified as Vicardo Farrell, 33, a resident of Major Bay. Police said he succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting.
According to a statement on Monday, police received a report just after midnight Saturday of shots fired in the Manchester area of Tortola, and responding officers discovered the gunshot victim, later identified as Farrell, in the area.
The statement also noted that just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, a male victim of another shooting in Long Bush in eastern Road Town, was taken to hospital for treatment. He is presently in stable condition.
That shooting sent softball fans at the nearby E. Walwyn Brewley Softball Park scurrying for cover as gunshots rang out prior to the start of the Pirates and Power Outage game. The incident, however, did not interfere with the game being played.
Monday’s statement noted that it was too early to tell whether the weekend shootings are related, and police are seeking witnesses or persons with information to come forward with any tips that may help police in their investigations.
Collins said Monday that his department is continuing its efforts to rid the streets of illegal firearms, but that the community must help.
“The RVIPF is continuing to do its part to reduce the number of illegal firearms on the streets of the territory and is appealing to persons with information on suspected persons or the locations where these firearms are being held,” according to the statement.
Last week, four firearms, including two semi-automatic weapons, were seized in the search of homes at Spooners Estate. A week prior, another firearm was confiscated from an 18-year-old scooter rider.
He called on citizens to help police by sharing what they know.
“We are all at risk of injury or death in these pre-mediated acts of violence. Do not keep the secrets of these perpetrators,” Collins said. “If they fear exposure, they will stop. Help us to restore a sense of calm and peace in our communities.”