A Colombian man with three outstanding arrest warrants from Florida was nabbed Wednesday at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix after he tried to use his brother’s identification, and dropped a bag of drugs under his chair while being questioned, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Andres Bejarano, 33, was charged with falsely representing himself as a citizen of the U.S., making false statements or claims, aggravated identity theft, and simple possession of a controlled substance. If convicted, Bejarano faces up to five years in prison and deportation.
Bejarano went to Rohlsen Airport on Wednesday and presented Customs and Border Protection officers with a valid Florida drivers license, according to an affidavit filed by a Homeland Security Investigations special agent.
Agents later discovered that the license actually belonged to Bejarano’s brother, and Bejarano also had his brother’s passport in his luggage.
Bejarano claimed he was a U.S. citizen on vacation on St. Croix for four days with his girlfriend.
Inside his baggage, investigators said they found a container with 27 blue pills and five white pills, as well as flower marijuana and a concentrated form of the drug, with a combined weight of 2.45 grams.
Agents also noticed on surveillance cameras that Bejarano had dropped a black pouch under his seat during questioning, which contained several MDMA capsules and a baggie of a pink powder, which field tested positive for ketamine, according to the affidavit.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston filed a motion to detain Bejarano without bond Thursday, arguing that he is a risk of flight and no combination of conditions will ensure he appears for trial.
As evidence, Huston pointed to three active arrest warrants for Bejarano in Florida, and the fact that he failed to appear in court for hearings in each case.
Each case involves drug possession charges, including marijuana, “narcotic counterfeit,” and alprazolam, a benzodiazepine also known as Xanax, according to court records.