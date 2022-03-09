ST. THOMAS — Schneider Regional Medical Center has announced that Tina Comissiong will continue serving as permanent chief executive officer, after taking over the position in an interim capacity following the departure of Dr. Luis Amaro.
Jerry Smith, chairman of the District Governing Board, officially welcomed Comissiong as CEO on Tuesday, according to a news release from SRMC.
Amaro left the position in December, and the board conducted a selection process that ended in the last week of February, “following a series of intense candidate interviews,” according to the statement. Comissiong “was selected from among a group of 4 highly qualified and experienced hospital executive candidates.”
Comissiong is an attorney with a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in health care policy and management from New York University and a juris doctorate from Howard Law School. She completed her undergraduate studies at Duke University and is a graduate of the All Saints Cathedral School on St. Thomas, according to information from the hospital.
She worked as an administrative officer at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, overseeing multiple hospital departments, before joining Schneider Hospital in 2015. In addition to serving as legal counsel, Comissiong was acting CEO during the 2017 hurricanes, and was recognized as one of the “40 under 40 Leaders in Healthcare” in 2018 by the National Minority Quality Forum.