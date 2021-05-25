TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie has appeared before the Commissioner of Inquiry looking into allegations of corruption and intimidation in the territory.
Fahie said his government continues to demonstrate its support for a transparent inquiry by ensuring that whatever information is requested is furnished. However, his government has balked at allowing the proceeding to be broadcast, according to Commission officials.
“To date, your government has forwarded to the commission more than 85,000 pages of information,” Fahie said in a radio address. “Your government has complied with the request for information.
“Your government wants a transparent [inquiry] and we will do whatever is required of us so that this is achieved.”
Commission Secretary Steven Chandler has previously stated that the commission has sent letters of request mainly to ministers and other public officials to make “voluntary disclosure.”
“The disclosure made following those requests, although purportedly full, appeared incomplete and after five days of hearing at with the Commissioner took evidence from a number of summoned witnesses, it was clear that the disclosure made was substantially incomplete and in poor order,” Chandler’s statement noted.
Fahie, last week, countered that “wherever there may be any anomalies or shortcomings due to human or machine error in the reproduction of photocopies or labeling, your government remains committed to rectifying these promptly.”
Fahie said the questions by the commission have covered a wide range of individuals, programs and projects.
“These were all answered faithfully, truthfully, accurately and in detail,” Fahie said.
“I have always said that as premier, as your elected leader of the Virgin Islands people and as a person who is firm in my faith in our God, that I have no fear of the truth. Your government and your premier have nothing to hide, and we will be fully cooperative to ensure a transparent COI is carried out thereby to ensure a just outcome. Our desire is to see as robust, fair and transparent a process as far as humanly and legally possible.”
After answering questions, Fahie said he believes the process could be improved by informing testifiers to what subject they will be questioned so that they can prepare and bring supporting documents.
“I am not saying that the commission should tell the witness what exact questions they will be asked, but merely what topic areas they should come prepared to address, given that you are talking about 85,000 pages of information,” he said. “It seems to me to be only fair to provide sufficient information and guidance to ensure that witnesses are fully prepared and equipped to assist the commission in its quest for fairness and to uncovering the truth, whether the truth is good or ugly.”
Fahie is calling for the process to be live streamed and broadcast on radio.
On Friday, Commission Secretary Steven Chandler agreed that it is the preference of the commission to stream hearings. However, to date, the BVI attorney general on behalf of the premier and other ministers has asked for the hearings to be held in private.
According to Chandler, the BVI government has cited the need for confidentiality and to maintain the ministers’ privileges, with respect to any documents or information that might be disclosed.
The commissioner is bound to respect those rights and privileges, Chandler said in a statement.
“The commissioner has, however, required transcripts of these hearings to be made public on the COI website as soon as the attorney general has indicated which passages, if any, she considers it necessary to redact,” referring to Attorney General Dawn Smith.
“The commissioner regrets that this procedure, required at the behest of the ministers, has meant that the hearings cannot be live streamed, and there is an inevitable delay in making transcripts public,” the statement reads.