In addition to resolutions and nominee considerations, the Senate Rules and Judiciary Committee advanced four bills during a Thursday hearing, including one that would increase penalties for failure to report crimes involving child abuse and another to repeal reciprocal recognition of firearm licenses obtained outside the Virgin Islands.
Both bills were proposed by Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger with the aim of ensuring the safety of the community.
“For some reason here in our territory we seem to have this nonchalant behavior when it comes to the abuse, whether sexual assault or physical of our children, but we have to put the fear of God in these people so they can understand that you cannot play with the children of this territory,” Heyliger said of Bill No. 34-0225. “Unfortunately, we have had situations and scandals that have rocked our education department, even here within this institution we’re dealing with our own alleged sexual assault situation here.”
She referred to last year’s arrest of Charlotte Amalie High School coach Alfredo Bruce Smith on a criminal complaint related to the alleged molestation of multiple minors and production of child pornography. She also referred to sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Steven Payne Sr.
If adopted into law, the bill would adjust what Heyliger called “soft penalties” into a felony crime which could be punished by a fine of no less than $5000; no more than $10,000 and/or an imprisonment term of not less than two years and no more than five.
The bill specifically targets those legally responsible to report suspected child abuse, like doctors and educators.
Sen. Carla Joseph, who supported the bill, said she also found it “troubling” given that “we have to now force and put it in legislation because of the things that have been happening in our community with persons who are required to report these types of heinous crimes that are being perpetrated against our children.”
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr., a former Police commissioner, said as a former law enforcement officer and having served on the Child Abuse Task Force, “it is critical we address this particular issue.”
Lawmakers also supported Bill No. 34-0206 that seeks to repeal reciprocal recognition of gun licenses obtained outside the territory.
“With all the issues we are having of gun violence across the United States and even here in the territory, this is a loophole for me that we need to close,” Heyliger said.
She added that “when you decide to travel here to the Virgin Islands come and visit us, we welcome you. We just don’t want you coming with your guns.”
“We don’t have a problem with you wishing to relocate here but at the end of the day,” Heyliger said everyone should have to follow the same procedures Virgin Islanders must take to purchase and carry a weapon, including training classes and psychological testing, she said.
The legislation was heard in a prior committee hearing and garnered the support of both the V.I. Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
The committee also advanced Bill No. 34-0226 which adjusts the fiscal year 2022 budget to appropriate funds to various government agencies, and Bill No. 34-0207 relating to fraudulent claims made against the government, its departments, and agencies.
Further, the committee forwarded four resolutions posthumously honoring Virgin Islanders for their contribution to the community, and commendation two agencies for hosting the Virgin Islands Agriculture and Food Fair for the last 50 years.
The nomination of Dr. Bradley Keys to serve on the V.I. Chiropractic Board, was also advanced, pending approval from the full body.
Sens. Joseph, Francis, Kenneth Gittens, Franklin Johnson, Genevieve Whitaker, and Milton Potter were present. Payne was absent.