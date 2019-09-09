The Committee on Homeland Security, Justice, Public Safety and Veterans’ Affairs will hold an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. today at the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas, committee Chairman Sen. Steven Payne Sr. announced in a news release on Sunday.
The committee is seeking a complete status report on the readiness of emergency shelters in the territory, including whether there are long-term shelters or evacuation shelters, whether they have generators and, if so, what condition they are in.
Commented