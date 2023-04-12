Senators in the Committee on Rules and Judiciary voted to approve a number of bills Tuesday, which will be heard by the full body during Friday’s legislative session.
The only measure not approved unanimously was Bill No. 35-0055, pertaining to school curriculum in elementary and secondary schools.
The bill seeks to mandate that Virgin Islands and Caribbean history be included in elementary and secondary school classrooms, and sponsor Sen. Franklin Johnson asked for his colleagues’ support.
At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. was the only senator present to vote against the measure, but strongly emphasized that it’s not because he doesn’t support teaching Caribbean history in schools.
“I was a teacher for eight years, I taught V.I. history,” and voted in support of V.I. history education as a Board of Education member,” Bolques said.
“So, I am not against V.I. history or Caribbean history being taught in schools. As it stands, the Commissioner mentioned there are going to be amendments, I’m looking for amendments,” Bolques said, adding that “the bill needs more work.”
Sen. Carla Joseph did not vote on the bill, and said it was because “I do believe in the integration of curriculum so that students can learn the relevance,” of the subject matter.
Senators had no difficulty agreeing on Bill no. 35-0050, which seeks to establish the Bureau of School Construction and Maintenance, and appropriates $2.5 million from the V.I. Education Initiative Fund to the School Construction, Maintenance and Capital Fund.
The bureau would work in conjunction with the Education Commissioner but manage overall infrastructure maintenance, freeing up school administrators to focus on education. Senators said such a measure is overdue and will hopefully help better maintain aging school buildings, which have been a frequent source of frustration for students and educators alike.
Senators voted unanimously to approve the following measures:
Bill No. 35-0010, “honoring and commending Mr. Aloy ‘Wenty’ Nielsen for his years of service to the Virgin Islands community and naming the Christiansted Bypass in his honor.” The bill also makes a $10,000 appropriation from the General Fund for signage and other purposes.
Bill No. 35-0017, approving the lease agreement between the V.I. government and Suntech Group, Inc. doing business as St. Thomas Gas, for Parcel No. 4 Submarine Base, No. 6, Southside Quarter, St. Thomas. The approximately 0.637- acre parcel will be used for the purpose of operating a trucking, transportation, delivery, and retail business of bottled propane gas, and for no other purpose.
Bill No. 35-0018, approving the lease agreement between the V.I. government and A-9 Trucking Enterprises, Inc. and Sarnelli Bros., (V.I.) Inc. doing business as V.I. Recycling Company. The lease is for a 5.67-acre unimproved parcel in Estate Bovoni and Frenchman’s Quarter.
Bill No. 35-0019, approving the lease agreement between the V.I. government and Viya for a portion of Recovery Hill, Company Quarter, St. Croix, for a telecommunications tower and nine-foot by eight-foot bunker to establish and operate wireless link connections.
Bill No. 35-0049, establishing a Local Food and Farm Council in accordance with mandate five of the V.I. Agricultural Plan.
Bill No. 35-0026, amending the V.I. Code relating to insurers becoming members of a Federal Home Loan Bank.
Bill No. 35-0054, to provide for a single, lump-sum payment of $5,000 for the Centennial Treasures Award, rather than an initial $4,000 payment when an eligible individual reaches their 100th birthday, and an additional $1,000 to help with funeral costs upon death.
