ST. THOMAS — The future of horse racing in the territory remains uncertain based on testimony presented to senators during a lengthy hearing Tuesday in the Committee of the Whole.
The meeting was called to consider legislation sent to the Senate by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., which would facilitate a settlement agreement between Southland Gaming and the V.I. government.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory said senators will meet for a session Thursday “and at that time we will take this matter to a vote by the full body.”
Southland Gaming filed suit against both the V.I. government and VIGL Operations LLC in early 2017, not long after the V.I. Legislature had approved an agreement reached between VIGL and then-Gov. Kenneth Mapp allowing VIGL to operate “racinos” at both the St. Thomas and St. Croix race tracks, as well as run all horse racing operations.
Southland claimed that VIGL’s agreement to operate the racetracks — and slot machines — violated Southland’s prior, exclusive contract to operate “video lottery terminals” or VLTs, at the St. Thomas track.
That ongoing litigation has held up the development of both the Randall “Doc” James track on St. Croix, and the Clinton Phipps track on St. Thomas, and there has not been a horse race in the territory for five years.
Bryan announced in June 2021 that the government was on the verge of signing an agreement with Southland that would grant them the authority to operate the St. Thomas track and gambling machines, while VIGL could proceed with developing the St. Croix track. The Legislature would also need to adjust the laws to account for the proposed agreement with Southland, Bryan said.
Lance Griffith, who was VIGL chief executive officer, said at the time that the company estimated a construction timeline of 18 to 24 months to complete the St. Croix track.
On Tuesday, Andrew Dubuque, said he now serves as managing partner of VIGL Operations, LLC after Griffith left the company in December.
Several senators expressed frustration with the lack of movement at the St. Croix track, and V.I. Horse Racing Commission Chairman Hugo Hodge said he has reached out to VIGL with no response.
“From August until now, a stone ain’t moved on the St. Croix track. Nothing,” Hodge said.
Dubuque said he hasn’t received any such attempts to communicate, and VIGL remains committed to rebuilding the St. Croix track regardless of what happens on St. Thomas.
“We’re putting together plans right now, specifically the Governor needs to approve those plans. After those plans are approved they need to go to permitting, after they go to permitting we can start moving,” Dubuque said.
Dubuque also said the company has already spent “over $17 million on racing on St. Croix and St. Thomas and have zero revenue to show for it. So, the fact that we’re being accused of not supporting racing on St. Croix and St. Thomas, I personally find to be completely untrue. And I personally will move forward with racing, particularly on St. Croix.”
Shaine Gaspard, chief operating officer of Southland Gaming, said the company stands ready to begin developing the St. Thomas track as soon as the legislation is approved, and interim horse racing and exercising could start within four to five weeks.
Representatives for horsemen in the territory, Clinton Hedrington, president of the St. Thomas Horsemen Association, and Elroy Bates, Jr., president of St. Croix’s Flamboyant Park Horseman Association, said they’ve been struggling to keep up with food and veterinarian bills, and a resolution must be reached soon.
The latest proposal by Bryan calls on the Legislature to approve changes to the law that would allow for Southland to construct a track on St. Thomas and provide 50 VLTs, with VIGL operating the facility and promoting races at the track.
In addition to the grandstand and VLTs, Southland also agreed to commit up to $100,000 each race day, up to $600,000 annually, toward purses at the racetrack for the duration of its contract, which is extended for 13 years to match the duration of VIGL’s agreement.
“In support of the Settlement Agreement, the Parties have agreed to amend the Video Lottery Agreement and to enter into a Development Agreement in such a way that allows Southland to complete the development of the Racetrack and VIGL to manage the racetrack after construction,” Bryan wrote in his transmittal letter for the bill.
Marvin Pickering, chairman of the V.I. Casino Control Commission, which regulates slot machines in the St. Croix District, said he has serious concerns with how the proposed bill would impact the way the government is regulating gaming machines.
The V.I. Lottery is responsible for regulating VLTs in the St. Thomas-St. John District, and Executive Director Raymond Williams said the lottery has rigorous regulations that ensure VLTs are appropriately monitored.
At one point, former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez ruled that VLTs and slot machines are functionally equivalent, but the judge currently overseeing the case, District Judge Robert Molloy, vacated the ruling and ordered the parties into mediation in July 2020.
V.I. Attorney General Denise George said it’s the government’s position that VLTs and slot machines are the same machine but operate using different software, and so are not functionally equivalent.
The Southland lawsuit is ongoing and will continue if the legislation is not approved, George said.
Some senators discussed whether enforcement and regulation of gaming machines should be unified under one entity, and several said there are changes they want to see to the proposed bill before it’s approved.