Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach will take the oath of office Monday morning in Emancipation Garden, St. Thomas, before celebrating the start of their second term in office with activities to include church services, parades, receptions and inaugural balls, according to a released statement from the Inaugural Committee.
The committee announced three days of activities across the territory, noting that all of the events are opened to the public, with the exception of the balls, are free.
Monday’s swearing-in ceremony will be followed by a parade.
According to the statement, the swearing-in ceremony will be carried live from St. Thomas by WTJX, Channel 12, and will broadcast on several radio stations, as well livestreamed on social media networks to include Facebook and YouTube. It will also be carried on the Government Access Channel, Channel 27, on Cable TV.
The governor and lieutenant governor will begin each day with a church service on each island and “due to limited seating capacity, church services on each island are by invitation only,” the release stated.
The services will also broadcast via radio and television or livestreamed via online networks.
The scheduled activities note that shuttle services will be provided to the ball on Monday night from Schneider Hospital and Fort Christian parking lots on St. Thomas. While a ball is also scheduled for St. Croix, a reception is planned for St. John.