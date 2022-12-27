Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach will take the oath of office Monday morning in Emancipation Garden, St. Thomas, before celebrating the start of their second term in office with activities to include church services, parades, receptions and inaugural balls, according to a released statement from the Inaugural Committee.

The committee announced three days of activities across the territory, noting that all of the events are opened to the public, with the exception of the balls, are free.