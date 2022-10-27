St. Croix
Today
St. Croix
Today
Contractors meeting: V.I. Education Department, in partnership with Washington-D.C.-based MCN Build, invites local contractors to attend a 3 p.m. meeting today at Buccaneer Resort to learn about the new Arthur A. Richards school and how they can participate. Construction companies, architects, engineers, electricians, janitors trucking companies should attend.
Sunday
Trunk or Treat: The V.I. Police Department is hosting a free “Trunk or Treat” Halloween event from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Kmart west parking lot. For details call 340-712-6046 or 340-514-8006.
Monday
Education board: The V.I. Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. Monday. For details on how to participate in the meeting call 340-714-4546 in the St. Thomas-St. John District or 340-772-4144 in the St. Croix District.
St. Thomas
Sunday
Trunk or Treat: The V.I. Police Department is hosting a free “Trunk or Treat” Halloween event from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday on St. Thomas near the former Senor Frog at WICO dock. For details 340-712-6046 or 340-514-8006.
Territorywide
Today
Early voting: Early voting ends Monday. Voters can cast ballots territorywide from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on St. Croix and St. Thomas and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on St. John at these locations:
St. Croix — Elections office at Sunny Isle; St. Joseph Catholic Church Hospitality Lounge
St. Thomas — Elections office at Lockhart Gardens; Tutu Park Mall
St. John —Elections office, Market Place Suite 2
