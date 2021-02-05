St. Croix
Sunday
Library upgrades: Volunteers are needed to help spruce up the library garden in Frederiksted from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
Tuesday
Small businesses: The Small Business Development Center and the University of the Virgin Islands’ Creativity Lab will assist small businesses affected by COVID-19.
A webinar will be held to introduce, encourage and enhance creative techniques and thinking in the workplace beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sign up at https://sbdcvi.ecenterdirect.com/events.
Wednesday
Anti-racism forum: The final session of Women’s Coalition of St. Croix Anti-Racism Forum to address institutional and internalized racism in the U.S. Virgin Islands will be held Wednesday via Zoom.
Registration for the session is open and free of charge, via WCSC’s website. Only those who have not attended a previous session of the anti-racism forum need to register. Visit wcstx.org, or email at info@wcstx.org.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Sip & Paint: The V.I. Council on the Arts presents Valentines Sip & Paint with Eliana Brown at the Dorcsh Center in Frederiksted from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. For details and cost call 340-773-3075 or visit www.vicouncilonarts.org.
Monday, Feb. 22
BHM art contest: The Department of Planning and Natural Resources and the V.I. Council on the Arts are hosting a Black History Month Art contest with the theme “Heroes and Heroines from the USVI.”
Artists have until Feb. 22 to submit art work on standard-sized 22 X 28 poster board. It can be decorated with pen, crayons, water colors, felt tip markers, fabric, photography, computer graphics, pictures from magazines or any mixture of above. Winners will received a gift certificate for use towards art supplies — $150 for first place; $75 for second and $50 for third.
On St. Croix, drop off submissions at Dorsch Cultural Center in Frederiksted.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Botanical Garden: The Botanical Garden of the Virgin Islands will hold its annual meeting 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, viz Zoom.
St. Thomas
Friday, Feb. 12
Art in the street: The Art Exchange Inc. and Garry August will host “Art in the Street: An Evening of Creative Expression” from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 at Store Tvaer Gade. Call 340-513-7462 for details.
Saturday, Feb. 13
COVID testing: The V.I. Health Department, in partnership with Community Action NOW, will hold free HIV as well as COVID-19 tests from 10 a.m. to 3 p .m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at the Romeo Malone Community Center on Silke Gade. A $20 gift card will be distributed to the first 40 individuals who take the HIV test.
Sunday, Feb. 14
Art exhibit: Crucian artist Lucian Downes and the V.I. Council on the Arts present “Stupid Cupid” an anti-Valentine’s Day art exhibit from 8 to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14 at VICA’s gallery. The event includes complimentary food while supplies last, cash bar and live music. For details call 340-775-5984.
Monday, Feb. 22
BHM art contest: The Department of Planning and Natural Resources and the V.I. Council on the Arts are hosting a Black History Month Art contest with the theme “Heroes and Heroines from the USVI.”
Artists have until Feb. 22 to submit art work on standard-sized 22 X 28 poster board. It can be decorated with pen, crayons, water colors, felt tip markers, fabric, photography, computer graphics, pictures from magazines or any mixture of above.
Winners will received a gift certificate for use towards art supplies — $150 for first place; $75 for second and $50 for third.
On St. Thomas, drop off submissions at VICA’s office.
