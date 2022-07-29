Art class: Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts will host a Toils with Coils Fun with Clay class for children ages 10 to 16 today from 10 a.m. to noon.
Workshop: Cultured Natural Body Care on Company St. will host a Crowned: History and Power of the Headwrap workshp from noon to 3 p.m.
Dominoes Tournament: The Pelican Shop will host a dominoes tournament at 6 p.m. The $50 buy-in will be entirely donated to Nana Baby Home.
St. Thomas Swimming Association pool every Wednesday from 1:30 to 2:30 pm. for exercise class. Call 340-779-7872 for more information.