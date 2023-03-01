By the time the first phase of the Cruz Bay playground rebuild is completed and opened to the public later this month, hundreds of the island’s children and community members will be able to say they left their mark. Two tile mosaic murals — one depicting a rainbow and one of an ocean scene — have been assembled at the new playground over the last 10 days with the help of numerous students and residents young and old.

The murals were the brainchild of Sean and Crystal D’Abbraccio, former St. John residents who left island following the 2017 hurricanes. The couple owns Tiny Tile Mosaics, an art studio and ceramic tile retailer in Chelmsford, Mass., but Crystal D’Abbraccio said the community where they lived for five years still feels like home to them.