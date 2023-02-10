Enighed

Enighed multi-purpose center

ST. JOHN — V.I. Port Authority officials revealed a proposed concept for a multi-purpose center and community park at Enighed Pond Thursday evening. The plans, revealed in a public meeting at the Cleone H. Creque Legislative Conference Room in Cruz Bay, were met with widespread approval by the nearly 100 people in attendance.

After a September public meeting in which VIPA officials sought input for the 3.75-acre site’s plan, a community group spearheaded by former Senator at Large Carmen Wesselhoft and Steve Black, a longtime resident who’s touted his ideas for improving Cruz Bay for more than a decade, met six times to refine community input. The group surveyed residents through churches and schools and met with representatives from other government agencies to ensure there would be no overlap of planned projects.