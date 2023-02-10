ST. JOHN — V.I. Port Authority officials revealed a proposed concept for a multi-purpose center and community park at Enighed Pond Thursday evening. The plans, revealed in a public meeting at the Cleone H. Creque Legislative Conference Room in Cruz Bay, were met with widespread approval by the nearly 100 people in attendance.
After a September public meeting in which VIPA officials sought input for the 3.75-acre site’s plan, a community group spearheaded by former Senator at Large Carmen Wesselhoft and Steve Black, a longtime resident who’s touted his ideas for improving Cruz Bay for more than a decade, met six times to refine community input. The group surveyed residents through churches and schools and met with representatives from other government agencies to ensure there would be no overlap of planned projects.
“I think what we’re going to see here tonight is the start of something really exciting for St. John,” said Black. “Now, we’re going to step up and make something really beautiful, something we’ll be proud of.”
Former VIPA board chairman Pamela Richards noted the “unprecedented” level of community input that was considered during the Enighed planning process.
“This kind of input we have had has not been allowed by any government agency before that I’m aware of,” she said. “I am completely satisfied. This is more than I expected. Trust me, this has never happened before, so we should be grateful for it.”
Based on community surveys, the top 10 features residents hope to see at the park, in order of votes received, are a food court, skate park, playground, amphitheater, green space, walking track, bike lane, large pavilion, public art, and small pavilion. Moffatt & Nichol, the stateside firm contracted as VIPA’s marine consultant, was able to incorporate six of these features into the design concept—amphitheater, food court, green space, playground including a splash pad feature, public art, and walking track.
The skate park, one of residents’ top asks, could not be incorporated due to the space available, explained VIPA Director of Engineering Preston Byer. VIPA Engineer Earl Thomas added that the Dept. of Sports, Parks & Recreation may incorporate a skate park in the redesign of their Cruz Bay rec center area.
Byer estimated that the park would be ready to host St. John Celebration — though construction of the entire area would not be complete — by 2025. The festival green area includes an event stage and space to accommodate an audience of up to 5,000 people, or 4,000 if the audience is seated. The area includes space for 30 vendor booths at the festival green’s perimeter, as well as more booth space in an adjacent hardscape area. Two parking areas could accommodate up to 80 cars, or a second design option calls for a two-story parking garage parallel to Fish Fry Road that could accommodate 80 cars, with the second parking area accommodating 40 vehicles.
VIPA Executive Director Carlton Dowe said the vendor booths would operate year-round, with an RFP process to select area vendors.
“There won’t be 50 people down there selling t-shirts,” said Dowe. “It has to reflect the aspects of the place.”
Attendees suggested VIPA officials seek input from area residents, many of whom live directly across the street from the Enighed barge landing, regarding the inclusion of a two-story parking garage and lighting the site at night.
The proposed design includes a fence around the festival green area for controlled access during ticketed events, as well as a fence around the site’s exterior.
“If you put a fence around it, I might suggest you recess it a few feet so a sidewalk space can be included where people can traverse safely to and from town and other areas,” said Kurt Marsh Jr. “Pay attention to noise and light pollution for people who live in the area—it’s something you really should consider going forward.”
Dowe said functions throughout the year would likely have a cut-off time to minimize noise pollution in the area, but area residents should expect festivities to go well into the night during St. John Celebration.
“We have to try to live with each other and understand,” he said. “Just for that one week of festival, we have to try our best to say, ‘I’m going to enjoy it for the week.’ Live and let live during that time.”
Byer said the estimated cost of the project is $8 million. Of the $400,000 allocated for the facility’s design, $360,000 remains.
“We’ll figure out the funding,” said Dowe. “This is not an exercise where we’re going to be stuck. This has to happen. We want people to be confident in the process from beginning to end. We will keep you informed every step of the way.”