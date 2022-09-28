ST. JOHN — At a sparsely attended Virgin Islands National Park listening session Tuesday night, one of two comments from community members hinted at the possible reason for the low turnout.
“There was a lack of communication about this meeting and the meeting two weeks ago, as evidenced by the fact there are fewer people here,” said resident Nancy Grayhek.
Grayhek was one of two residents who attended the in-person portion of the hybrid event, with a handful of residents tuning in virtually. The meeting was designated as a listening session for residents to share their comments on the National Park Service’s Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis addendum at the site of the former Caneel Bay Resort, which discovered lead paint on one structural column and asbestos in some roofing materials and pipes.
While Tuesday’s meeting was announced at the Sept. 14 meeting where the engineering evaluation and cost analysis addendum findings were shared, and a notice was posted on the NPS’s Planning, Environment & Public Comment website, the VINP did not issue a press release ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. It was announced on the VINP Facebook page about six hours before the meeting was set to start.
The only other comment came from Jon Roll, one of the two in-person attendees. Roll noted that it was revealed at the Sept. 14 meeting that the NPS southeast regional director, who has the final say on what happens at the Caneel Bay property, has never been to St. John to assess the site.
“How can a decision of this magnitude and of such importance to the island take place when the person making the decision has not physically been here?” he asked. “I would hope that person would come here to assess the situation prior to making a decision, both on the hazardous waste and on the outcome of Caneel Bay.”
The approximately 150-acre site is set to return to park ownership one year from tomorrow on Sept. 30, 2023, when the Retained Use Estate agreement between Caneel Bay Resort owner CBI Acquisitions and the NPS expires. The Park Service has presented four options for the site, including “no action,” in which the NPS would not issue a lease or concessions contracts and the former resort would be returned to a natural setting, with roads and trails maintained for safe passage to the property’s beaches. Three other options would open the property to a developer or operator with a varying mix of visitor services and public spaces.
Meantime, EHI Acquisitions, an affiliate of Caneel Bay Resort owner CBI Acquisitions, filed a quiet title claim June 30 asking the U.S. District Court to declare that the U.S. government has no interest in Caneel Bay, and that EHI Acquisitions owns all right, title, and interest to the property.
The federal government last week asked a judge to dismiss the claim, and EHI Acquisitions indicated they will respond next month.
The comment period on the engineering evaluation and cost analysis addendum is open through Wednesday, Oct. 12, but the period can be extended by 15 days by request. Details on the full addendum report can be viewed at parkplanning.nps.gov/caneelbayassessment and a hard copy of the report can be viewed in person at the visitors center. Comments can be submitted to viis_interpretation@nps.gov or in person at the visitors center.