The V.I. Health Department has announced temporary changes in the hours for the territory's community vaccination centers.
Today and Friday, the St. Thomas center located at Schneider Hospital will close at 1 p.m., the V.I. Health Department announced in a prepared statement noting the closure will also impact the distribution of gift cards for vaccine recipients..
And, in order to train staff, the St. Croix vaccination center will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 and the St. Thomas center will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
The centers will also be closed Monday in observance of Virgin Islands-Puerto Rico Friendship Day.