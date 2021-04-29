Two construction companies have filed federal claims seeking refunds for excise taxes they paid when the Virgin Islands government was engaging in an unconstitutional collection scheme, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Until recently, the territory was barred from collecting any excise tax at all after former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez found that the government had been failing to assess excise tax on local manufacturers for more than 30 years, and was essentially penalizing importers of goods with an additional tax in violation of the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Attorney Alex Golubitsky brought a lawsuit against the territory in 2014 on behalf of refrigeration company Reefco Services Inc., which successfully sought a refund of the excise tax assessed on items the company imported over the years.
Attorney Taylor Strickling continued to argue that the company is subject to a discriminatory tax, and Gomez not only issued Reefco a $5,287.74 refund, but also a November 2018 order enjoining the government from collecting excise taxes until officials prove they could do so equitably.
The territory was barred from collecting more than $84 million in excise tax revenue while the injunction was in place. Current U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy ruled in March that because the government had collected a nominal $26.61 in excise taxes from two local manufacturers in the month of January, he would lift the injunction and allow the government to resume excise tax collection on importers, in accordance with an order by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
But companies that were affected by the unfair tax are still fighting for their refunds. Apex Construction is seeking $35,000 and Bluewater Construction is seeking $41,500, according to separate claims both filed Monday by attorneys Joseph DiRuzzo and Michael Sheesley.
Tax refund claims are subject to the territory’s three-year statute of limitations, and the companies filed claims for refunds on Jan. 31, 2019, for excise taxes paid between Jan. 26, 2016, and Nov. 15, 2018.
The government “has not disallowed or disputed” the claims, according to the new lawsuits filed Monday. “No legal reason exists why the Defendant does not owe the Plaintiff its excise tax refund.”
The companies are seeking the refunds, attorneys’ fees and costs, pre- and post-judgement interest, and other relief the court may deem fit.