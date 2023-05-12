An Israeli company is seeking to create a waste-to-energy plant on St. John that could solve the island’s trash crisis and generate clean electricity in the process, according to Hanan Levin, CEO and cofounder of Advanced Sustainable Technologies.

Levin presented the company’s plan to the V.I. Public Services Commission Tuesday, and explained that he first started considering the Virgin Islands for the project after sitting next to a territorial government official during a dinner at a 2021 cannabis conference in Colorado.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.