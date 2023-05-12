An Israeli company is seeking to create a waste-to-energy plant on St. John that could solve the island’s trash crisis and generate clean electricity in the process, according to Hanan Levin, CEO and cofounder of Advanced Sustainable Technologies.
Levin presented the company’s plan to the V.I. Public Services Commission Tuesday, and explained that he first started considering the Virgin Islands for the project after sitting next to a territorial government official during a dinner at a 2021 cannabis conference in Colorado.
PSC consultant Larry Gawlik, who reviewed the company’s application for Qualified Facility status, said they’re proposing to build a plant on the site of the existing transfer station on St. John.
The plan would take 100% of the municipal waste from St. John to convert it into renewable energy, “and it would eliminate the need for sorting, transferring, and handling of municipal solid waste on St. John,” Gawlik said. “And the applicant proposes that it would provide an efficient solution to the environment and would deliver somewhere around 5.8 to 6 gigawatt hours of clean energy annually,” equivalent to approximately 1% of the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s total annual generation.
The plant would be “somewhat technologically advanced” and utilize plasma gasification to superheat refuse and advanced emission controls would keep the air clean, he said. The company would own the facility, dubbed the “St. John Resource Recovery Center.”
Commissioner Andrew Rutnik, a St. John resident, said Tuesday’s meeting was the first time he’s heard of the plan, and he’s interested to learn more.
The company’s systems, which have already been utilized in Europe but never in the United States, are small and modular, and the plasma gasification “allows for unsegregated waste, and we can pretty much take any waste that’s available out there,” Levin explained.
“Our company originated by treating extremely hazardous waste,” so “we can pretty much take any waste available,” including tires, which “are a great source of energy,” construction, and municipal waste, Levin said.
The process primarily generates electricity, but 10% of waste is reduced into an inert byproduct used in the company’s “patented thermal energy storage solution,” Levin said. “So, we use this waste byproduct,” and “there is zero byproduct, there are no emissions from our plant, we are a 100% circular economy.”
The company would enter a power purchase agreement with WAPA to sell energy produced by the plant, and “that’s where we get our revenue from,” Levin said.
He said the technology has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and “we’re about 18 months from approval” for the land and operations.
They’ve been talking with Waste Management Director Roger Merritt, who is enthusiastic about the plan, and “we’ve been kind of moving this forward,” he added, and they want to get this project running on government land and “deal with the waste on St. John.”
Currently, all household waste from St. John households is compacted and shipped on a barge to St. Thomas to be dumped in the Bovoni landfill. Both that landfill and St. Croix’s Anguilla landfill are under consent decrees intended to close the unlined dumps and transition to new landfills.
“My question is, why St. John?” said Commissioner Pedro Williams.
“St. John is actually a perfect location to prove our system as there are not currently a lot of solutions on the market that deal with a small amount of waste. And between the high electricity cost and the ability to treat waste, islands are a perfect place for us to prove our system,” Levin said.
Williams asked if the company would expand to other islands, and Levin said that “would be our ideal goal,” and would go on to construct plants on St. Thomas and St. Croix, “so there’s no waste transfer between the islands, there’s no movement, there’s no accumulation of waste.”
Levin said the plant could be used to dispose of trash in the existing landfills, but only if it isn’t already mixed with soil.
The Commission ultimately voted to grant qualifying facility status to the company, which means it complies with public utility regulations for generating plants. But Chairman David Hughes expressed doubts that the plant will be economically self-sustaining.
Plasma gasification technology has been around for decades, but historically has only been deployed for high-value trash destruction, like medical waste, so “I’m questioning whether or not it has financial feasibility for municipal solid waste,” Hughes said.
Levin agreed that the technology was typically used only for waste with high tipping fees, or costs for disposal, but said they’re confident the energy production will be sufficient that “we can make it work for municipal waste with a decent amount of electric cost.”
“I hope it works. It would be a great solution on a larger scale, we have a landfill problem,” Hughes said.
Hughes emphasized that gasification is different from incineration, and the plant will not be burning trash, but superheating it under controlled conditions.
“It you can’t make it go away with plasma, you can’t make it go away. So, I hope they’re successful,” Hughes said.