The V.I. Supreme Court has found that airlines cannot “bump” passengers without providing financial compensation, and ruled in favor of a St. Croix resident who said he was denied boarding on the day of his flight because the plane was overbooked.
The plaintiff in the case, Marcellin Lockhart, filed a claim pro se against Coastal Air Transport, after he tried to board a flight from Dominica to St. Croix in August 2017.
A Coastal gate agent told him his ticket was good for the previous day and the flight was full, and he was denied boarding, which forced him to stay in a hotel overnight, according to the Supreme Court opinion filed Wednesday.
In July 2018, Lockhart filed a claim in the Small Claims Division of the V.I. Superior Court seeking $965 to cover the price of his ticket and associated costs.
“The magistrate judge found that Lockhart did have a confirmed reservation for August 27 and that Coastal wrongfully denied him a seat on the flight, causing Lockhart to incur extra expenses. The magistrate judge held that Coastal was liable to Lockhart and entered judgment on April 15, 2019, for $576.50, which reflected the cost of the ticket, roundtrip taxi fare, and a one-night hotel stay, plus $100.00 in court costs,” according to the Supreme Court opinion.
Coastal filed an appeal to the Superior Court in May 2019, which was affirmed in October 2019, and the airline appealed to the Supreme Court.
The justices reviewed the case and found that “the only issue Coastal raises on appeal is whether a passenger involuntarily denied boarding (‘bumped’) is entitled to compensation when the plane has a capacity of only nine seats.”
Coastal’s attorney, Martial Webster Sr., argued that the law allows airlines to bump passengers if their ticket is for “an aircraft with a designed passenger capacity of 60 or fewer seats,” according to the opinion. “However, as pointed out by Lockhart, this is a misleading fragment of the relevant federal regulations” and the law only allows airlines to bump passengers without compensation if they’re “unable to accommodate that passenger due to weight/balance restrictions when required by operational or safety reasons.”
The justices wrote, “here, Lockhart was bumped because the flight on which he was booked was full and not because of weight and balance safety restrictions. Therefore, the plain text of this regulation does not support Coastal’s argument. This regulation would not deny boarding compensation to Lockhart.”
The Department of Transportation crafted regulations “in order to set minimum standards for the treatment of airline passengers with confirmed reservations who were bumped,” and passengers are entitled to pursue claims to recoup those losses, according to the opinion.
“Coastal’s only argument on appeal is based on an erroneous reading” of the regulations “and it has presented no other argument why it should not owe damages for breaching its contract with Lockhart. Thus, we affirm the Superior Court’s judgment and award of damages,” the justices wrote.