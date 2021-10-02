TORTOLA — A thick plume of choking smoke engulfed Pockwood Pond on Thursday afternoon, sending toxic fumes into the air that spread westwards, affecting residents in West End, Frenchman’s Cay, Carrot Bay and even St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Depending on the wind conditions, the toxic smoke can swirl in any direction at any time.
When The Daily News checked after 1 p.m. on Friday, the site above the incinerator was still smoking.
“Sometimes the wind shift and smoke comes in the house. It’s very toxic. It could get you sick,” Pockwood Pond resident Michael Taylor told The Daily News. “We had the sargassum there piling up [on the coast] but this now, that’s overbearing, that incinerator. I think the incinerator is down right now, so they’re burning on the hill. This started last week and has been burning on and off in the nighttime, which they shouldn’t be doing. I think they should be doing it in the day and let people sleep at night time. This is being burnt anytime and that makes no sense.”
Taylor said his son has respiratory problems and the burning affects him. “The whole community is suffering from this, but for me personally, it is a problem,” he said.
An employee in one of the stores in the M&M Complex below the smoking hillside, said the fire started on Wednesday but Thursday afternoon was the worst. She said that there was a thick smoke in the area and she knew things were really bad because she could smell the scent coming through the store’s air conditioning unit.
Shania Smith-Archer took to social media on Friday morning to vent her frustrations. Smith-Archer posted that she jumped to the smell of smoke and quickly realized that it was the garbage dump she was smelling in her Frenchman’s Cay home.
“My heart hurts for those who live within two miles to the west and north of the landfill because I can smell it in my house. How do persons in Pockwood Pond, Towers and Carrot Bay manage?” asked Smith-Archer, a candidate in the last two elections. “The PROBLEM needs a REAL SOLUTION now! And we can’t wait on a consultant to tell us what to do in 2-3 years. A good place for the Ministry of Health to start is to give air purifiers to affected families, especially those with asthmatic children. We like to assume everyone has A/C but that’s not the case and closing up your house in the summer is suicide. Enough is enough!!”
Several Carrot Bay residents told The Daily News that they have also been affected by the burning.
When The Daily News checked with the Department of Waste Management on Friday afternoon to find out about the status of the incinerator and what caused the fire, an employee said they are aware of it. When asked to speak to the manager, he said the manager was on another call and would call back. In a follow up call two hours later, another employee said the manager was still on a call, and said she would relay the message, but no call was returned.