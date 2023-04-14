Supply chain issues have delayed completion of the Wartsila generator project on St. Thomas for three additional months, and the V.I. Water and Power Authority could be facing another suspension of propane deliveries if fuel supplier Vitol doesn’t receive $45 million by Friday.

The situation has left WAPA in a precarious position. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. warned Tuesday that rolling blackouts could be coming if a buyout deal with Vitol doesn’t go through, after senators voted on April 5 to delay a decision on Bryan’s last-minute request for a $150 million line of credit.

