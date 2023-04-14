Supply chain issues have delayed completion of the Wartsila generator project on St. Thomas for three additional months, and the V.I. Water and Power Authority could be facing another suspension of propane deliveries if fuel supplier Vitol doesn’t receive $45 million by Friday.
The situation has left WAPA in a precarious position. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. warned Tuesday that rolling blackouts could be coming if a buyout deal with Vitol doesn’t go through, after senators voted on April 5 to delay a decision on Bryan’s last-minute request for a $150 million line of credit.
In response to questions from The Daily News, WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen said in an email Thursday that the territory’s power plants could be facing a return to diesel fuel, which is more expensive and harder to obtain.
WAPA has struggled for years to make payments to Vitol for developing and managing propane generation, and Vitol previously halted propane shipments in December after WAPA failed to come up with $145 million in cash to satisfy a buyout demand.
When Vitol suspended propane supplies, “WAPA was able to effectively manage through the transition to operating on 100% diesel. However, when WAPA operates on 100% diesel, it faces two operational challenges,” Petersen explained.
The first challenge is that, “WAPA’s diesel generators are older and less reliable than its propane generator,” and “the quantities of diesel that WAPA needs to buy when it is operating on 100% diesel can be hard to come by in the Caribbean basin,” Petersen said.
There are too many unknown factors at this point to estimate a potential timeline when blackouts might begin, according to Petersen.
“The larger issue with not having propane supply is financial. Diesel is almost twice the cost of propane, so WAPA’s cost of producing electricity rises dramatically. Blackouts are only a possibility in the event these challenges are not overcame. Hence, there is no timeline,” she wrote.
Meanwhile, the long-awaited Wartsila project will add four new propane generators and 9 megawatts of battery storage, and the new units “are 30% and 70% more efficient than the units they will displace, respectively,” according to WAPA.
An initial timeline established in 2019 estimated two years for completion, but the project was delayed by the pandemic and other issues.
In 2022, WAPA leaders, including Executive Director and CEO Andrew Smith, had said they’d hoped to get the system installed and operational by January at the earliest, but then repeatedly said it would be completed in March.
Petersen confirmed Thursday that “the Wartsila team ran into supply chain issues, which has delayed the Wartsila project,” and it is now due to be completed in mid-June.
