A judge has sentenced con man Yamini Potter to 33 months in federal prison, and ordered him to pay $120,650 in restitution to his elderly victims, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Potter, 36, was charged in August 2020 with multiple counts of wire fraud, impersonating an officer of the United States, obstruction of justice, acting in assumed character and grand larceny. Under an agreement with prosecutors, Potter pleaded guilty in May to obtaining money by false pretenses and obstruction of justice.
For years Potter has claimed to be the son of former Lt. Gov. Osbert Potter, which is untrue, and has used their claimed connection in scams.
He has previous criminal convictions for fraud, and in the most recent scam, Potter told his victims starting around May 2019 that he would help them file a lawsuit that could reap millions in damages. Prosecutors, however, said no such court case was ever filed, and Potter used the ruse to manipulate his victims into giving him additional money.
Potter “took advantage of a family at a very difficult period in their lives, promised to make them whole, and ultimately left them with greater hardship,” according to a sentencing memorandum filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker. “The defendant’s actions affected the reputation of the Lieutenant Governor, impacted the operation of the judicial system and ultimately left a family devastated, confused and without over $120,000.”
In calls to the victims, Potter impersonated federal judges and public officials, including Osbert Potter, Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller, V.I. Attorney General Denise George, and former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez. He continued the scheme even while jailed, and used the prison phone system to contact his victims on a recorded line and instruct them not to cooperate with the FBI investigation.
In addition to the 33-month prison sentence, visiting Senior District Judge Timothy Savage sentenced Potter Monday to also serve three years of supervised release and pay a $200 special assessment.
