The V.I. government has done little to educate the public on the practical effects of recreational cannabis, which allows use by adults age 21 and over.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed the recreational cannabis law on Jan. 18, and cannabis users have been celebrating legalization, and wondering how and where they can purchase the drug from licensed dispensaries in the Virgin Islands.
But dispensaries don’t exist yet — and farmers and sacramental users are still unable to start growing cannabis — because the law won’t actually be implemented until the Cannabis Advisory Board drafts regulations to guide the process from cultivation through consumption.
Residents trying to find more information on the new law would be hard-pressed to locate it on government websites and social media pages.
The OCR website hadn’t been updated since September, and the title of a press release issued in January about the differences between hemp and cannabis is listed under “News & Updates,” but the press release itself wasn’t actually uploaded and isn’t available for public view.
That press release, which was emailed to the media, provided a brief, academic description of the two plants and reminded the public that cannabis is “a territorially legal, federally illegal cannabinoid plant,” but failed to address any questions about the new adult-use cannabis law.
The press release said only that since Bryan signed the law, “OCR has been tasked with developing new and modified programming to begin legal cannabis sales in the territory. No licenses or applications have been issued; none are available. For more information on cannabis programming, please visit: ocr.vi.gov.”
The press release also advised anyone with questions to contact OCR Director Hannah Carty. She, however, did not respond to questions from The Daily News.
In the absence of factual public education by the government, misinformation has been spreading rapidly on social media, where residents and visitors are expressing confusion about their ability to purchase and possess cannabis, which has been legalized but still isn’t legally available.
The Office of Cannabis Regulations Facebook page hasn’t been updated since September, and the website also went five months without any new updates being posted. The text of the new law was recently uploaded to the OCR website, but only after inquiries by The Daily News.
A popup window on the OCR website informs those seeking cannabis licenses that: “We are not currently accepting applications,” and “there are no applications available for patients or businesses and legal adult-use sales have not begun.”
DLCA and public education
Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista and Carty have not responded to recent questions from The Daily News about what efforts the government is making to educate the public about the new cannabis law, and if there is a timeline for implementation.
Evangelista and Carty have also not responded to questions about when the Cannabis Advisory Board will hold its next meeting.
It’s also unclear how the law will affect the V.I. Police Department and what immediate impacts, if any, the new law will have on police enforcement. Officers frequently use the smell of marijuana to establish probable cause of a crime in progress and conduct vehicle searches during traffic stops.
When Bryan signed the medical cannabis bill shortly after taking office in 2019, he said it “gives effect” to a 2014 territorial referendum in which a majority of voters supported legalization of marijuana use by qualified patients.
But over the last four years, the Cannabis Advisory Board never approved regulations for the medical cannabis law, so it was never implemented.
The board’s progress was hampered by the fact that Bryan failed to appoint the minimum of five board members to the 11-member board, which would establish a quorum so the board could hold meetings and draft regulations.
Board members held meetings anyway, including in September 2021 when members announced they’d selected Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Hannah Carty to serve as executive director of the V.I. Office of Cannabis Regulation.
The board apparently continued meeting in secret for months, without public notification, and Carty didn’t begin work until January 2022.
It wasn’t until Bryan finally confirmed Evangelista as a board member in July that the board approved Carty’s hiring retroactively, at a salary of $100,000.
Carty defended the practice in an email in May.
“CAB can continue to meet and make decisions which can then be signed into effect once quorum is achieved. Quorum does not stop or preclude the advancement of the work CAB is doing,” Carty wrote.
To date, the OCR’s primary expenditure has been Carty’s salary, according to documents provided in response to a public records request from The Daily News in September.
The records showed that of the $500,000 loaned from the General Fund for OCR operations, only $68,201.45 had been spent, $67,431.89 of which went to pay Carty’s salary and benefits.
Carty and attorney Kye Walker were among those involved in drafting medical cannabis regulations, and the Cannabis Advisory Board was on the verge of approving those rules when Bryan signed the recreational cannabis bill into law.
The board has to draft new regulations because Bryan’s action rendered the proposed medical rules “null & void,” according to an email from Evangelista to The Daily News.
Meanwhile, government officials have made two trips to Colorado to study that state’s cannabis laws, and the total amount of taxpayer money spent on the most recent trip in 2021 still remains unknown.
The 2015 trip by two staff members and former Sen. Positive Nelson, who now serves as Agriculture commissioner and is a member of the Cannabis Advisory Board, and former Sen. Tregenza Roach, who is now lieutenant governor, cost taxpayers $13,794, according to documents obtained by The Daily News.
Bryan, 12 senators, and a number of staff members made another trip, in 2021, to Colorado but Government House and the Legislature have not responded to multiple public records requests for copies of receipts for those travel expenses.
Bryan, however, in a Dec. 22 email to The Daily News during a press availability, wrote that, “I would like to point out to you that all government purchases are available to you on our transparency website and as such you can retrieve them yourself.”
The “transparency” website, however, was taken offline just days later.
The URL “transparency.vi.gov” has a note saying the site is “temporarily down for maintenance,” and Government House said in a press release issued Thursday that the site should be restored by Feb. 28.
Prior to being taken down, the site did not comply with the law mandating that the public have comprehensive access to the government’s financial records, and Government House has pointed the public to other sites that have similarly opaque information.
For example, it’s impossible to determine how much money the OCR has spent to date by using the Finance Department’s “Open Finance” website, as the Office of Cannabis Regulation is under DLCA, and the listings of payments to vendors do not indicate whether the expenses were incurred by OCR or another division.
A former Agriculture Department employee, Carty has received three vendor payments from DLCA, according to the Finance website, including $366 in reimbursements in September, and a payment of $3,413.22 for “cash advance cannabis summit,” dated April 29, 2021 — months before Carty was hired as OCR director.
The payroll section indicates that Carty has earned $26,538.45 in base pay so far this fiscal year, plus $11,923.13 in “other pay” and $9,071.75 in employer benefits.
Meanwhile, it’s unclear if the OCR has hired any other employees or enforcement officers to enable implementation of the new cannabis law.