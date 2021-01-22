ST. THOMAS — Construction of a multi-level parking garage at King Airport will commence in March, according to a V.I. Port Authority statement.
The new “Parking Transportation Center,” funded by a $26.8 million grant from the U.S. Commerce Department, is expected to provide more than 600 parking spaces, a designated area for taxis and rental car agencies and much-needed revenue-generating space within the King Airport terminal, according to the statement.
“By removing these services from the terminal, this will give us much-needed real estate to expand the King terminal — a 30-year old facility that has outgrown its use,” said Port Authority Assistant Executive Director Damien Cartwright, at an earlier event announcing the project.
The Port Authority described the garage as “Phase 1” of the King Airport Terminal Expansion and Modernization Project, which is intended to fully transform the facility to include added capacity and jet bridges at an estimated total cost of $250 million.
The garage is expected to be completed in a year. During construction, there will be limited parking space at the airport. Residents are encouraged to arrange being dropped off and picked up at the airport terminal when traveling.
For more information about the expansion, visit the Port Authority’s website at www.viport.com or call the Authority’s Public Information Office at 340-774-1629.
Separately, the Port Authority’s project to install new fendering along the eastern end of the Charlotte Amalie waterfront bulkhead is 50% complete, according to the statement.
The Port Authority hired Lighthouse Marine to install small and large fenders along the waterfront bulkhead. The fenders are spaced to ensure that most of the bulkhead has fendering.
The project should be completed by March. The Port Authority will continue to repair deteriorated fendering at all its marine facilities territorywide, the statement continued.