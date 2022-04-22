ST. CROIX — The finishing details on the Wilfred Bomba Allick Port and Shipment Center, which includes the Gordon Finch Molasses Pier and what is locally referred to as the “container port,” are being placed, and according to V.I. Port Authority officials, while the pier will open as early as June, the shipping center won’t reopen for another five months.
“Staff and I did a walk through at the Gordon Finch Molasses Pier as well as the container port. Both projects are near completion. The Gordon Finch Molasses Pier Project is in its final stages. We are working through the spacing, lighting, and security for the tenants,” Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe said in his monthly report delivered at Wednesday’s Board of Governors meeting.
While the work is largely finished and the authority expects the grand opening of the dock in late June, the container port facility will not be ready for a grand opening until September.
St. Croix engineer Tafari Nelson said the container port structure is 98% complete and only needs a handful of tasks done before the building is rendered finished. Unfortunately, though the project is in the stages of a final cleaning and touch-up paint, the facility needs a Water and Power Authority utility transformer, which won’t arrive until the middle of summer and interior doors that won’t arrive for 14 weeks.
While a new transformer is needed, the existing transformer was used “so the necessary testing and startups of the electrical and mechanical components are under way.”
Now the authority is “awaiting the transfer switch from the Water and Power Authority which they have stated should be on island by July, hence the September 2022 grand opening date,” Dowe said.
Unlike the container port, the Gordon Finch Molasses Pier “is completed.”
“The final change order related to gas emissions was approved and turned over to the contractor. We are just waiting on the final sign off of the completed document,” Nelson said.
He added the dredging for the Molasses Pier about 97% complete.
Separately, the board approved seven lease agreements, authorized the hiring of personnel to fill two heavy equipment operator positions to maintain the King Airport, and authorized the hiring of an employee to operate the Lindbergh Bay Waterpark facility on St. Thomas.
