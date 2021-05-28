ST. THOMAS — On Thursday night, upbeat soca music blared through speakers as anticipation filled the air before the Adult Continuing Education commencement.
Rather than walk, many danced their way down the sidewalk to receive their diploma, celebrating an amazing accomplishment.
Friends and family lined up along the sidewalk, ready to cheer on the 29 graduates as they crossed the walkway in front of the Charlotte Amalie High School auditorium, where the ceremony was held.
The Continuing Education program is geared toward adults who wish to finish their high school education. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classes were held online. The Class of 2021 had one valedictorian, Chrisnet Valsaint and two salutatorians, Avlyn Romaine and Leonardo Regala. Principal Alicia Leerdam noted that honoring two salutatorians was a first for the Continuing Education program.
Valsaint, who hails from Haiti, completed his degree while learning English as his second language. After receiving his diploma, his goal is to further advance his knowledge of the language.
“I want to continue to study English, to write and speak English well,” Valsaint said.
Leerdam also noted another first for the commencement: a V.I. governor attended the ceremony in person.
“Don’t let society tell you who you are, and what you can be. Follow your dreams, as silly as they may be. They are yours. They don’t belong to anybody else,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. told the class.
Graduate Hollie-Ann Bass is a prime example of how it is never too late to follow your dreams. When asked why she decided to pursue her high school diploma, Bass simply said, “after 37 years I thought it was time.”
Bass plans on using her degree to continue her education at the collegiate level.
“I’m going to school for social work. I volunteer with United Way and the CDC, just helping people out where I can,” Bass said.
To conclude the ceremony, graduate Makijah Hodge serenaded the class, singing Beyonce’s, “I Was Here.”
The lyrics rang true for all the graduates ready to make their mark.