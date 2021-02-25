Contractors cut water and power lines

ST. THOMAS — V.I. Water and Power Authority customers from Sugar Estate to Havensight lost power and water service Wednesday afternoon when a telecommunications contractor cut through lines buried beneath Alton Adams Drive near the post office.
About 300 power customers were impacted when the lines were cut, according to a statement from the authority. Workers from Bermúdez, Longo, Díaz-Massó, BLDM, and WAPA worked to fix the severed electrical line and water pipe into Wednesday evening with electric service restored to all but 40 customers by Wednesday afternoon and to all customers by Wednesday night. By 2 p.m. Wednesday, only Lockhart Elementary School remained without water service, according to a statement from the authority.
BLDM is currently trenching roadways on St. Thomas as part of a project to install new fiber optic cables for AT&T.