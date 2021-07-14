The V.I. law that created the V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System established contributions from both the V.I. government and the employees to be the means of funding the system.
The employees’ contributions are a percentage of each employee’s earnings.
Employee contributions
These are a percentage of an employee’s wages up to $65,000 a year for regular and hazardous-duty employees. Senators and judges are not subject to that cap. The rate is set by the Legislature and GERS Board of Trustees.
Contributions are made through automatic paycheck deductions. The percentage rate is determined by the employee’s hire date, and classification and sub-set within the classification:
Tier 1: Hired before Oct. 1, 2005
Subsets:
• Regular Program employees pay 11 percent of their wages.
• Early Retirement Program employees pay 13 percent.
• Senators pay 12 percent.
• Judges pay 14 percent.
• 30-year-plus employees in Tier 1 who have 30 years or more of credited service who were eligible to retire on July 5, 2011, but did not retire, must contribute an additional 3 percent of their salary beginning Oct. 1, 2011, and an additional 1 percent each year, beginning Jan. 1, 2015.
Tier 2: Hired on or after Oct. 1, 2005
Subsets:
• Regular Program employees pay 11.5 percent of their wages.
• Early Retirement Program employees pay 13.6 percent.
• Senators pay 14 percent.
• Judges pay 15 percent.
V.I. government contributions
The law requires the government to pay into GERS in both of two ways:
• An amount equal to a set percentage of each employee’s wages. Currently, the percentage is 20.5 percent
• An extra amount, which changes each year according to what GERS actuaries calculate is necessary to close the gap between what GERS will have to pay out to retirees and what GERS is collecting from all the contributions and investments.