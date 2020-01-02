The Coral Bay Community Council is conducting a performance study of aerating onsite waste treatment systems and conventional septic tanks to find out how effectively these technologies reduce contaminants that affect the area’s watershed.
This year, the Coral Bay Community Council will conduct a performance study of the most commonly used systems for aerating onsite waste and conventional septic tanks, whose performance is influenced by many island-specific variables including seasonal rainfall extremes, frequent power outages, seasonal use and maintenance challenges.
The study will find out how effectively these technologies are at reducing contaminants such as nitrogen and E. coli fecal bacteria that pollute the environment and affect the health of residents and visitors alike.
