Coral Bay Community Council is in the process of mobilizing grant funds with the help of community members to realize the common goal of cleaning up the shorelines of Coral Bay.
Hurricane debris, both underwater and on the shorelines, still persists in many areas more than two years after the hurricanes. The council worked to secure two grants to pay for removing the debris and hauling it to the Bovoni Landfill on St. Thomas: one from the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, with funding provided by the Island Spirit Fund, and a second grant from the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources, Coastal Zone Management Division.
