Coral Bay shipwreck dates to around 1720, other wrecks possible

A shipwreck believed to date to the 1720s has been confirmed in Coral Bay off St. John, and the St. Thomas-St. John Historic Preservation Committee discussed possible preservation efforts during a meeting Tuesday.
“It is significant, it’s old. ... It’s in good preservation,” said archaeologist David Brewer.
Committee member David Knight Sr. said he received a “completely unsolicited” letter from Save Coral Bay President David Silverman, who is lobbying to have the site added to a historic register, which prompted the discussion.
Silverman said he is concerned the wreck could be impacted by the Summer’s End Group, which is planning a marina in the bay.
Brewer said he had previously convinced the developer to remove a set of finger docks from their plans that would have overlapped the wreck.
“They’ve agreed to remove them, but in the designs, they’re still there,” Brewer said.
Ultimately, the Army Corps of Engineers will need to grant final approval for the marina plans before construction can commence, and Brewer said the V.I. State Historic Preservation Office, which is under the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, “doesn’t have a dog in this fight.”
The group Diving with a Purpose and the dive team from the Society of Black Archaeologists dove on the wreck over the summer in conjunction with local authorities, and there are more seafloor “anomalies” yet to be investigated, Brewer said.
Archaeologists frequently use glass bottles to help “date” a site, because glass blowing and molding techniques have evolved rapidly and sizes, shapes and styles of bottle can be unique to a specific period or even decade.
Brewer said an “onion” bottle dating to approximately 1720 was found in the wreck, “near to the time of the enslaved workers’ insurrection — successful insurrection, I might add.”
An analysis of the wreck has not been completed and the nationality of the ship is unclear, but it’s “definitely European,” Brewer said.
Committee member David Knight Sr. said the Danes kept meticulous records which may yield more information about the wreck.
A cursory review of historic records and his own notes pointed to several possibilities, including ships that wrecked in Coral Bay Harbor during hurricane and storm events, such as a brigantine from Rhode Island, and a Guinea Company ship.
The wreck of the Santa Monica in Round Bay is on the National Registry of Historic Place and “these sinkings predate the Santa Monica by 50, 60 years, so I think there’s a lot of work to be done, I’ve only scratched the surface,” Knight said.
Brewer said he’s very concerned that publicizing the wrecks will lead to destructive tourists diving on the sites, or wannabe treasure hunters tearing the wrecks apart to look for nonexistent loot.
“These guys were good and salvaging these wrecks. They were damn good at it,” Brewer said, but people may try to dive on them anyway. “We just don’t give out this information. We just don’t do it. And putting it on the registry, that’s exactly what you’re doing; you’re giving it away.”
Knight strenuously disagreed, and committee chair Pamela Montegut said that “we’re going to do what we can to keep people from diving on these things, but unfortunately we have to sometimes talk about things to do the greater good.”
Silverman said diving in Coral Bay is “not for the faint of heart” as the area is filled with murky silt and hurricane debris. He clarified that he doesn’t want to “pinpoint the location” of shipwrecks, but rather to “delineate the area and where they’re likely to be, and require an extra modicum of care when any sort of development is proposed within that area.”
Brewer said that, “we are probably never going to raise that wreck,” as “it’s way too big of an operation.”
However, “we will do a complete excavation of the wreck and the mud and the slime will be sucked off and the artifacts will be recovered,” he said. “And then we’ll probably put it to bed” with plastic sandbags designed to last a century, to protect the site for future archaeologists to explore.