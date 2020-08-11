Coral World and the University of the Virgin Islands are partnering to help save the territory’s vulnerable corals from disease.
Coral World announced in a news release Monday that the ocean park has entered a memorandum of understanding with UVI “that makes Coral World Ocean Park the official home for some of UVI’s rescued corals.”
Reefs throughout the Virgin Islands are being affected by stony coral tissue loss disease, or SCTLD, a “highly lethal, rapid tissue-loss disease that affects approximately half of all stony coral species in the USVI, including listed endangered species and important reef-building species,” according to the news release. “In response to this disease, the Virgin Islands Coral Disease Advisory Committee formed to manage and mitigate the impacts of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease.”
The committee brought together private and public sector stakeholders with four main goals:
• Rapid reporting and response to any ongoing and future disease outbreaks in the territory.
• Regular communications across the USVI territory and with neighbouring islands regarding coral disease.
• Coordination and communication with experts and other groups managing severe coral disease in Florida and the Caribbean.
• Implementation of a formal Coral Disease Outbreak Response Plan.
“Trained strike teams have been formed and deployed to provide direct intervention to infected colonies and to monitor reefs affected by SCTLD,” according to the news release. “Treatments have shown success since they were first deployed this past winter. Culling of small diseased colonies and amputations of sick portions of affected corals are also being used to stop disease progression within individual corals and between corals on a reef.
As part of the Coral Rescue and Restoration component of the Outbreak Response Plan UVI has been actively rescuing and treating corals in their land-based nursery under the guidance of Research Associate Professor Marilyn Brandt, PhD.
“This important new collaboration will expand our ability to successfully treat endangered corals that otherwise would perish from this virulent disease,” Brandt said.
Coral World renovated a portion of the Marine Gardens Exhibit, which was severely damaged during the 2017 hurricane season and made room to take in rescued corals from UVI.
Recently, Coral World Research and Education Coordinator Logan Williams and UVI Marine Life Restoration Technician Adam Glahn carefully transferred dozens of rehabilitated corals to the park for public display.
“Coral reefs contribute to USVI economic and coastal resilience. They act as a natural barrier against storm surges and support the territory’s gross domestic product through tourism related activities and are a main factor driving the economy in the USVI. We are pleased that we can participate in the rescue and rehabilitation of corals with the goal of preserving this critical resource,” said Coral World General Manager Trudie Prior.
The agreement with Coral World will allow UVI to free up space in its coral nursery to receive new sick corals by transferring rehabilitated corals to Coral World for housing and continued monitoring.
“Currently we cannot put rehabilitated corals back out on the reef because the threat of the disease is still high and corals do have the ability to develop long-term immunity like humans do. Coral World hosting and monitoring these corals is critical for buying us time to research ways that we can safely reintroduce the corals back to the wild,” Brandt said.