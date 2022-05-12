ST. THOMAS — Coral World Ocean Park announced on Mother’s Day that one of their female Atlantic bottlenose dolphins is pregnant and due to deliver the calf in less than three months.
Affectionately named Ping, the 23-year-old dolphin had never felt an ocean current, experienced waves, or been surrounded by other sea life until she was transported to Coral World Ocean Park’s Dolphin Sanctuary which provided a two-acre sea refuge for her and her three other rescued companions, according to the park’s Assistant Curator of Marine Mammals and Birds Kristine Tartaglio.
The four dolphins are from Dolphinaris Arizona, which was forced to permanently close after losing four dolphins within two years.
Ping’s calf will be welcomed into a better world under the supervision and care of the Coral World Ocean Park marine team.
“Reproduction is a biologically strenuous experience for all animals and will only take place successfully when all basic needs are being met. We are thrilled to see this natural indicator that our dolphin group is thriving, happy and healthy,” Tartaglio said.
Female Atlantic bottlenose dolphins can become pregnant for the first time between the ages of five to 13-years-old Tartaglio said and once pregnant the fetus is closely monitored in addition to the regular screenings conducted on all the dolphins.
“We have a very comprehensive preventative health and monitoring program for all of our dolphins that includes routine ultrasound, bloodwork, and many other samples as needed that are all easily offered voluntarily by all of our dolphins. So, continuing to do all of that routine monitoring covers almost everything even for a pregnant dolphin,” Tartaglio said. “However, as soon as we detected a fetus, we now have another dolphin to monitor closely in the family. So Ping has been helping us monitor the growth and development of the baby through participation in more frequent ultrasound procedures. We can do these anywhere in our habitat and our Veterinary technician has been trained by experts in our field, so we’ve been able to monitor both Ping and baby very closely throughout.”
To the naked eye it would have been hard for the average person to tell that Ping was pregnant before her bulging belly was noticeable, but Tartaglio said animal care specialists are able to observe small changes in behaviors.
“Because we know them and their everyday behavioral patterns so well, we can detect small changes that occur. Ping has always had a fairly confident, although not adventurous, personality but she seems to have gained a new level of calm, cool, and collected with her pregnancy. Just like humans though, each individual animal is different,” Tartaglio said.
It is too early to tell if the growing calf is male or female but Tartaglio said park specialists should be able to determine the sex shortly after its born should Ping be comfortable enough to let them get close enough to the calf.
Once born, the calf will not be separated from Ping or the park and instead become part of the pod.
“Any animals born into our Coral World family are considered precious and priceless gifts from the moment we know they have been conceived. Our animal care team will take on the responsibility of providing them with everything needed to support the highest levels of health and well-being for all the animals in our family,” Tartaglio said.
And once part of the family it will entitle Ping’s offspring to a name. While the park hasn’t landed on any yet, “We would love to find a name that both incorporates Caribbean culture and fits the personality of the new calf,” Tartaglio said.