Ping and Calf

Ping, a 23-year-old Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, gave birth to a calf three weeks ago at Coral World Ocean Park on St. Thomas.

 Photo submitted by CORAL WORLD OCEAN PARK

A three-week old calf born to Ping, a 23-year-old Atlantic bottlenose dolphin has died, Coral World Ocean Park announced Friday.

Employees “are devastated by the sudden death Thursday of the dolphin calf born to Ping three weeks ago. The results of the complete necropsy performed today by the veterinary staff revealed no specific cause of death at this time,” according to the Friday statement.