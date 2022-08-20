A three-week old calf born to Ping, a 23-year-old Atlantic bottlenose dolphin has died, Coral World Ocean Park announced Friday.
Employees “are devastated by the sudden death Thursday of the dolphin calf born to Ping three weeks ago. The results of the complete necropsy performed today by the veterinary staff revealed no specific cause of death at this time,” according to the Friday statement.
News of Ping’s pregnancy was shared by Coral World in May just around Mother’s Day, and last month the park announced the birth by releasing photos of mother and calf side by side in turquoise waters. Ping, according to the statement at the time, gave birth at 9:12 p.m. on July 29, to a male calf. It marked a first for Coral World since it began receiving dolphins from stateside facilities in 2019.
“Our staff builds deep relationships with the animals and the loss of this calf has hit everyone very hard, especially those who have nurtured and cared for mother and calf for the past three weeks,” General Curator Lee Kellar said in the statement, adding that the community’s support is appreciated “during this difficult time.”
Kristine Tartaglio, assistant curator of marine mammals, said Ping “and the male calf were being monitored by staff 24/7 since Ping went into labor.”
“The calf was nursing well according to the data we were collecting and was visibly filling out. His death was a shock to us all. He simply did not resurface while swimming. Ping is doing well, and we will continue to observe her closely,” she said.
General Manager Trudie Prior praised the Coral World team in the Friday statement, saying they are “supporting each other during this sad time.”
“We are proud of the dedication and expert care that our team gave the calf,” she said. “While the calf’s life was sadly short, we hope there may be some information from this loss that can benefit dolphins in the marine mammal community and in the wild.”
At the time of the birth announcement Prior described it as “an exciting moment for Coral World and our community.
“Our dolphins have been thriving in their ocean habitat in Water Bay and this birth is a product of their being healthy.”
Keller said then that there were still “key milestones to meet that are important for the calf’s development and bonding with her mother and later her social group,” and that staff “will be here to support Ping in every way we can as her calf learns and grows alongside her.”
The facility currently houses eight dolphins, including three males in their 20s, a 50-year-old male at the end of his reproductive life, Ping, and three other female dolphins reaching reproductive maturity.
The possibility of dolphins breeding in Coral World’s underwater enclosure in Water Bay had been a point of controversy since the facility first sought permits from the Coastal Zone Management Committee in 2019.
The Park first accepted four dolphins from Dolphinaris Arizona in Scottsdale, Ariz. in Feb. 2019 — including Ping, who had previously birthed three calves.
Dr. Natalie Noll, a consulting veterinarian who has years of experience with marine mammals — particularly dolphins — said Friday that “unfortunately calf mortality is not uncommon in the first few weeks.”
“A complete necropsy has been performed and tissue samples will be sent out for analysis and histopathology to help determine a possible cause of death,” Noll said.
Results are expected to take several weeks.