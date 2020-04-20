Feeling bored and sluggish amid the COVID-19 pandemic is not just a risk for humans but the bevy of sea animals at Coral World Ocean Park on St. Thomas.
With the park closed through at least April 30 as a result of the virus, park favorites like sea lions and dolphins are no longer engaged in shows, performances or those cuddly close encounters with the public, all of which provided them with daily physical and mental stimulation.
As such, park staff and trainers are working overtime to ensure their animals stay active and engaged, shaking up routines, playing new games and above all — preventing lethargy and poor health.
“We never want these guys to have the same day twice,” said Gabriella Gammage, senior marine mammal specialist. “It’s our job as trainers to make sure that they’re never bored.”
Gammage, who works primarily with sea lions, acknowledges visitors tend to benefit the animals as every person is different and represents a new variable for the sea lion to observe and interact with.
Much like someone playing with a Rubik’s Cube or doing a crossword puzzle, these interactions sharpen the mind and aid in a sea lion’s development.
With no visitors, however, trainers are handling this enrichment on their own, encouraging sea lions to use their visual, tactile, auditory, olfactory, social and cognitive skills — and whenever possible, employing these skills at different times of the day to “keep them on their toes,” according to Gammage.
“We want to make sure that they are mentally stimulated enough that they’re interested in their sessions,” she said. “One of my favorite things to do is to train brand new behaviors.”
Already, sea lions at the park know more than 100 behaviors, and can easily impress with their penchant for diving, hopping, waving, roaring and even blowing kisses.
The sea lions, as with most animals in the park, also go through husbandry training, with an animal care staff always on site to ensure their health and well-being.
Much the same can be said about the park’s dolphins, which are located in a sprawling, two-acre enclosure at the park.
Ashley Acridge, senior dolphin care specialist, said the temporary loss of visitors hasn’t necessarily dampened the spirits of the four often-social dolphins at the park.
In fact, the lull has given the dolphins more time to bond with their trainers.
“The dolphins live in a very vast environment here that’s really enriching naturally — but our biggest goal is to still make their days more variable and more stimulating, which makes our days super fun too,” Acridge said.
Trainers attempt to cater activities to each dolphin’s liking; for instance, some prefer tactile reinforcement, while others prefer problem-solving toys.
Acridge said she also has the dolphins train on hurricane evacuation procedures.
“If you add all that together, that’s a pretty well-rounded day if you ask me,” she said. “We’re very lucky to have a facility that is willing — even in these difficult times — to keep all of the staff working together as a family.”
To give the public a behind-the-scenes look at the park, its animals and activities during the closure, park trainers have started livestreaming sessions at 1 p.m. at Facebook.com/coralworldoceanpark.
For more information on Coral World Ocean Park, visit https://coralworldvi.com/.
For questions or further assistance, contact reservations@coralworldvi.com.
