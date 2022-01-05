The V.I. Bureau of Corrections reports 13 positive COVID cases in its St. Thomas and St. Croix facilities as the territory combats a COVID-19 surge.
As of Monday, four detainees and four staff members had tested positive at the Alexander Farrelly Criminal Justice Center on St. Thomas and two detainees and three staff members tested positive at the Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix, according to the bureau. No hospitalizations were reported.
Corrections spokesman Kyza Callwood said the cases are among recently admitted inmates.
“The risk of a COVID-19 outbreak or resurgence at a prison or jail increases whenever there is a wide community spread of COVID-19 coupled with the movement of staff and prisoners in and out of a facility,” Director Wynnie Testamark said in a press release.
At this time, Corrections will not be testing all inmates and staff, according to Callwood, citing advice from Corrections Medical Director Dr. Linda Callwood.
“Dr. Callwood strategizes with nursing staff and the health services administrator to determine whether to test all individuals in a facility on a case-by-case basis,” Kyza Callwood said. “All individuals admitted to the facility, or those who are current inmates that test positive, are isolated until they have retested negative.”
New detainees remanded into Bureau of Corrections custody are medically screened to identify contagious individuals and identify any other urgent medical needs.
Staff members are also required to show proof of vaccination and those who are still unvaccinated are required to show weekly proof of a negative COVID-19 test, the release stated.
Callwood said that if the virus does enter a facility’s general population that Corrections has enough COVID tests on hand to test all inmates and staff.
“We are equipped and ready to address the challenge of COVID in the prisons,” Callwood said.