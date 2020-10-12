ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Bureau of Corrections has received a $14.2 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to replace the Alva Swan Correctional Annex.
The annex had served prisoners with less than a year left on their sentences, while the jail at the Criminal Justice Complex primarily housed pretrial detainees. The annex was closed for renovations in 2003, reopened in 2006, and has remained closed since it was destroyed by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
“This is a major accomplishment for the bureau,” Director Wynnie Testamark said in a statement. “FEMA’s first offer would have left us only $3 million to repair — not replace — the Swan Annex. With the help of Witt O’Brien’s, we fought for more than a year to convince FEMA that the annex needed to be completely replaced and brought up to code. Our fight has paid big dividends for the people of the Virgin Islands.”
According to V.I. Bureau of Corrections spokesman Winthrop Maduro, Corrections is the first local agency to successfully complete the Independent Expert Panel review, which is used to challenge FEMA’s award decisions.
Testamark became director in February 2019 and “was adamant that FEMA funds should be used to rebuild the Swan Annex, instead of merely repairing it, given the extensive hurricane damage. Testamark rejected the first two FEMA offers before accepting FEMA’s $14.2 million award,” according to Maduro.
The destruction of the annex in the 2017 hurricanes has only exacerbated the Bureau’s problems in finding adequate space to house pretrial detainees, particularly mentally ill defendants and those found not guilty by reason of insanity who are awaiting transfer to a locked psychiatric facility.
The Bureau has been under a federal consent decree for more than 25 years, and has been ordered to comply with certain court orders mandating that inmates are held in constitutional standards of confinement.
Four times a year, the parties report to the federal court on progress toward reaching substantial compliance with the terms of the consent decree, aided by court-appointed security and mental health experts — and the infusion of federal cash will doubtless bolster the government’s argument that officials are working hard to correct the problems of the past.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prevented parties to the agreement from meeting in court for the last scheduled hearing on Aug. 24, and U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy continued that hearing without setting a date.