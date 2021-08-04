ST. THOMAS — Cost-U-Less St. Thomas closed its doors temporarily Tuesday as a precautionary measure after a small number of employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the company’s corporate office in Boca Raton, Fla. announced Tuesday.
“The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority. We address any confirmed positive test in our stores with a comprehensive plan including deep cleaning, contact tracing and direct communication with our teams,” Kevin Proctor, company president said in response to confirmed cases and subsequent closure.
The confirmation comes a day after The Daily News reported a possible shut down by the V.I. Health Department after reports circulated on Sunday of staff stricken with the virus.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion did not directly confirm a shutdown Sunday, but said in response to questions from The Daily News that the department is seeing higher positive numbers at businesses and government agencies alike and that “once positives are identified, the DOH takes action until we can fully discuss the issues with corporate and local mangers.”
Health, she added, “will continue to partner with Cost-U-Less and all other agencies to ensure the safety of our community.”
On Monday, the popular grocery store issued a notice to staff about the temporary closure, until further notice. The statement from its corporate office in Florida followed, noting that the affected employees last worked in the store on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. “and were symptom-free during their shifts.”
“All employees have been tested; close contacts of positive cases have been notified and are isolating,” the release stated, adding that 40 staff members of the St. Thomas store are already vaccinated “and all Cost-U-Less employees are encouraged to be vaccinated as long as it is safe for them to do so.”
The company did not say whether those who tested positive were vaccinated or unvaccinated.
“We rolled out and continue to practice extensive safety measures in our stores and are working hand-in-hand with the Department of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone in our stores safe,” Proctor said.
Cost-U-Less, he added, implemented strict cleaning and safety protocols at the beginning of the pandemic and continues to follow them rigorously. The store is undergoing a deep clean and sanitization and “will reopen as soon as practical and safe to do so.”
Reopening updates will be posted on the company’s social media page https://www.facebook.com/culstthomas.
Government agencies
To date, the V.I. Supreme Court, V.I. Superior Court, V.I. Legislature, V.I. Lottery, V.I. Housing Authority and the Human Services Department have either shut down temporarily or suspended in-person operations in response to confirmed cases or in response to uptick in confirmed cases territorywide.
Late Monday, Public Works Department announced that its St. Thomas office will be closed through Monday “due to a newly confirmed case of COVID-9.” VITRAN offices are not affected, and services will continue as scheduled, according to a released statement.
“The department is urging the community to take personal responsibility by continuing to wear masks in all public places and to practice good hygiene to reduce the risk of contracting and/or spreading the virus,” the release stated.