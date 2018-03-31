ST. THOMAS — The owners of Cost-U-Less say they intend to rebuild.
The store was among a slew of large buildings seriously damaged in Hurricane Irma along Weymouth Rhymer Highway, in Anna’s Retreat and Old Tutu. The store’s 120 employees were laid off, some stock was salvaged, and the store hasn’t reopened since.
However, officials for North West Company International — which owns the store — say they intend not only to rebuild what was once one of two anchors at Market Square East but to build it back better, said Eric Vogtlander, the company’s director of sales and operations for the Caribbean.
“We currently don’t have an exact date,” he told The Daily News on Thursday. “We think it will be the second quarter of 2019.”
The rebuilding efforts will follow two general lines, Vogtlander said. First, the current store will be demolished and a new one built in its place.
“We’re demolishing the whole store and rebuilding stronger, so that in the future, if there’s an equally strong storm as Hurricane Irma, we’ll survive a little better,” he said.
The other point of rebuilding will be cosmetic, Vogtlander said.
“We’re going to enhance the customer experience,” he said.
Vogtlander acknowledged that social media rumors have suggested the company would potentially pull up stakes, but he said there wasn’t any truth to them.
“That’s far from the truth,” he said. “That’s absolutely not true.”
The store’s employees will also be the first hires when the store reopens, Vogtlander said.
“They will have priority,” he said. “That’s part of the deal.”
North West is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, and manages warehouse stores in the Virgin Islands — the chain’s store on St. Croix escaped the storm with minimal damage — as well as in Hawaii, Canada, and Alaska.
Many other damaged major stores in the territory have reopened since the storms, most recently the St. Thomas Walgreens. Other major grocers, like Plaza Extra grocery, Food Center and Pueblo, reopened shortly after the storms.
