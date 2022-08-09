Counting of absentee ballots for Saturday’s primary election began Monday, and the additional votes did not change any of the results announced after polls closed.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach remain Democrats’ top choice to take on independent and ICM challengers in the General Election on Nov. 8.
As of Monday night, Bryan has received a total of 4,234 votes to the 2,240 cast for Kent Bernier Sr. and running mate former Sen. Oakland Benta, according to the updated list of unofficial results released by the Elections System.
Angel Bolques Jr. still has a commanding lead over Steven Payne Sr., with 3,746 votes to Payne’s 1,061. The Democratic Party chose Bolques to replace Payne for the remainder of his term as at-large senator from St. John in the 34th Legislature after Payne’s expulsion over an employee’s sexual harassment complaint.
Bolques will face independent Sherri Ann Francis in the General Election for a spot in the 35th Legislature.
Only the top seven finishers in the Senate race for each district will move on to the General Election, and none of those key positions changed after absentee ballot counting Monday.
One of the tightest races in the primary is still for the seventh Senate spot on St. Croix.
Only six votes separated incumbent Sen. Genevieve Whitaker from eighth-place finisher Hubert L. Frederick after Saturday, and Whitaker’s lead grew slightly to 10 votes after the counting of absentee ballots Monday.
Whitaker currently has 1,226 votes to Frederick’s 1,216 and only 29 ballots remain to be counted.
In the St. Thomas-St. John District, 208 absentee ballots were requested and 165 have been returned to date, according to Deputy Election Supervisor Kevermay Douglas, while 147 ballots were requested on St. Croix and 118 have been returned.
In the St. Croix District, 120 absentee ballots were counted Monday, with 29 ballots remaining, according to a news release from the Elections System. In the St. Thomas-St. John District, 165 absentee ballots were counted with 43 remaining.
The Board of Elections will resume counting Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. at the St. Croix Elections Office in Sunny Isle Shopping Center, and on St. Thomas at the Elections Office in Lockhart Gardens, located on the second floor of Banco Popular. The public is welcome to view the process.
