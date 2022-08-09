Ballot counting begins

V.I. Elections Board members begin counting absentee and provisional ballots at the St. Thomas Election System office in Lockhart Gardens Monday. The results of Saturday’s primary election will not be finalized and certified until Aug. 16, to allow 10 days for additional mail-in ballots to be returned.

 Daily News photo by SUZANNE CARLSON

Daily News Photo /By SUZANNE CARLSON

Counting of absentee ballots for Saturday’s primary election began Monday, and the additional votes did not change any of the results announced after polls closed.

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach remain Democrats’ top choice to take on independent and ICM challengers in the General Election on Nov. 8.

